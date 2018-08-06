/

Police investigate after baby’s body is pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

AP

NEW YORK – Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan.

A family visiting from Oklahoma spotted the approximately 8-month-old boy in the shallow water near the shoreline at about 4 p.m. Sunday and alerted police. One of the family members went into the water and pulled the diaper-clad baby to shore.

Police say an officer brought the baby onto the pedestrian walkway and administered CPR. The child was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no parent or guardian was at the scene and the child showed no signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

