Car bomb blasts kill six in Somalia; Al-Shabab takes credit for one explosion
Emergency responders stand near the covered body of a victim at the site of a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu on Sunday. At least three were killed and five others injured after the car bomb exploded outside a popular restaurant on the busy street of Maka al Mukaram in the Somalian capital. | AFP-JIJI

AP

MOGADISHU – Two car bombs hit Somalia on Sunday, killing six people.

Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels claimed responsibility for the first suicide car bomb blast that killed four people when it exploded near the gate of a military base in Afgoye town, 30 km (18 miles) northwest of Mogadishu.

Al-Shabab has claimed the responsibility for the attack, according to the group’s radio arm, Andalus.

Two of the dead were soldiers and fatalities could increase from the 10 injured in the blast, which was close to the former national water agency’s offices, said Somali police officer Col. Ahmed Ali.

Residents report hearing a powerful explosion, followed by gunfire from the base. Addow Isse, a resident in the town, said he saw at least three bodies lying in a pool of blood.

Later Sunday, another car bomb killed two people and injured four others at a restaurant near a security checkpoint and immigration headquarters in Mogadishu.

A picture shows damaged vehicles at the site of a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

