Experimental Ebola vaccinations to begin Wednesday in eastern Congo
An attendant charged to handle access to the Ebola security zone disinfects shoes outside the Wangata Reference Hospital in Mbandaka, northwestern Democratic Repubic of Congo., in May. Congo on Aug. 1 reported an outbreak of Ebola in the east of the vast country, barely a week after it had declared the end to an outbreak in the northwest. | AFP-JIJI

/

Experimental Ebola vaccinations to begin Wednesday in eastern Congo

Reuters

GOMA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO – Vaccinations against a new outbreak of Ebola virus in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are due to begin on Wednesday, a senior official at the health ministry said on Sunday.

The experimental vaccine, which is manufactured by Merck, proved successful during its first wide-scale usage against an outbreak in northwestern Congo that was declared over less than two weeks ago.

More than 3,000 doses remain in stock in the capital Kinshasa, allowing authorities to quickly deploy it to the affected areas near the Ugandan border.

As with the previous outbreak, vaccinations will focus on health workers and people who have come into contact with confirmed cases of the disease, said Barthe Ndjoloko, who oversees the health ministry’s Ebola response.

“Teams are conducting investigations on the ground to identify the contacts of the confirmed cases, including health workers,” he told reporters in the town of Beni.

Health workers are in the process of setting up a so-called cold chain, the series of measures needed to keep the vaccine well below zero in a tropical climate without reliable power supplies, the ministry said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Crew members wave as the rescue ship Aquarius, chartered by French aid group SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), leaves the harbor of Marseille, southeastern France, on Aug. 1 after having been docked for a month for maintenance work.
Migrant rescue ship Aquarius refuses to take people back to Libya
The rescue ship Aquarius, which has picked up almost 3,000 migrants from the Mediterranean this year, will carry out rescue missions without waiting for orders from coast guards and will not return...
Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh meets with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Capitol Hill in Washington Aug. 1. Kavanaugh's record suggests he would vote to support abortion restrictions if he joins the high court. But it's not clear if he would go as far as some abortion rights advocates fear and vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the case establishing a woman's right to an abortion.
Trump top court pick Brett Kavanaugh has long argued against environmental rules
Environmental groups were not going to be happy with anyone President Donald Trump picked for the Supreme Court. But the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh has them especially worried. A conser...
A member of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) removes an Islamic State group flag in the town of Tabqa, about 55 km (35 miles) west of Raqqa city, as they advance in their battle for the group's de facto capital April 30. The Islamic State jihadist group has executed one of dozens of Druze hostages abducted from Syria's southern province of Sweida last month, a Syrian news outlet and a monitor said Sunday.
Islamic State executes dozens of Druze hostages in southern Syria
The Islamic State jihadist group has executed one of dozens of Druze hostages abducted from Syria's southern province of Sweida last week, a journalist in the area and a monitor said Sunday. The...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An attendant charged to handle access to the Ebola security zone disinfects shoes outside the Wangata Reference Hospital in Mbandaka, northwestern Democratic Repubic of Congo., in May. Congo on Aug. 1 reported an outbreak of Ebola in the east of the vast country, barely a week after it had declared the end to an outbreak in the northwest. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,