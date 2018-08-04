Brazil’s da Silva set to launch presidential campaign from behind bars
Artists wearing masks of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva perform at the Lula Free festival in Rio de Janeiro on July 28. | AP

/

Brazil’s da Silva set to launch presidential campaign from behind bars

AFP-JIJI, Reuters

SAO PAULO – Even behind bars, Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will secure his leftist party’s nomination Saturday and continue to overshadow more likely candidates in the country’s most unpredictable presidential election in decades.

Saturday will see three big party conventions, two months before the first round of voting on Oct. 7 in Latin America’s dominant economy.

Center-left environmental campaigner Marina Silva will get the nomination of her Rede party in Brasilia. Also in the capital, former Sao Paulo governor and establishment heavyweight Geraldo Alckmin will secure the nod from the center-right Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB).

But while both Silva and Alckmin are serious contenders in a battle against controversial right-winger Jair Bolsonaro, it is the third convention taking place in Sao Paulo that will suck up much of the attention.

The Workers’ Party, founded by da Silva, will nominate him in his bid to return to power for a third term.

Never mind that he started serving a 12-year sentence for corruption this year. Never mind that he is likely to be barred from the ballot.

Despite the scandals — which he and his supporters believe have been artificially stoked to keep him out of the election — da Silva is still unquestionably the biggest beast in Brazilian politics.

Polls show him with nearly double the support of all other main candidates in a first round, crushing any runner-up in the second decisive round two weeks later.

Da Silva and his Workers’ Party, which underpinned his domination of Brazil during two terms from 2003 to 2010, believe he’s no yesterday’s man.

“He’s still the leader,” rubs in the Workers’ Party’s latest election ad online, featuring a picture of the smiling 72-year-old, dressed in his trademark black T-shirt and suit jacket.

Da Silva is waiting for final court judgment on whether he can run. It doesn’t look good: under current law anyone losing an appeal of a criminal conviction is not allowed on the ballot.

So despite the left’s almost cult-like enthusiasm for da Silva, there will be close attention Saturday to the choice for vice president — a figure who could end up standing in for the imprisoned leader.

One high-profile possibility is former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad. A powerful politician, he has signed on to da Silva’s legal team, giving him easy access to the prison, and he would be well placed to inherit da Silva’s electorate.

But analysts say the party could yet choose a lesser figure, deliberately throwing the election in order to underline the argument that da Silva’s exit robbed Brazilians of their democratic choice.

One anonymous party source close to the negotiations said Friday that Haddad would be chosen as the alternative to da Silva.

The source also said that if da Silva is able to run, Communist Party hopeful Manuela D’Avila is likely to abandon her own bid for top office and instead become his vice presidential running mate.

But later on Friday, the head of da Silva’s party said the former president had asked for a few more days for the party to decide about the running mate.

Alckmin has already named Sen. Ana Amelia, who is expected to help him in the south of the country and eat into conservative support for Bolsonaro.

If Alckmin has gone for a female VP, Silva has struck a pact with a man, Eduardo Jorge, from Brazil’s Green Party.

Bolsonaro, who has positioned himself as a radical right-winger appealing to Brazilians’ fury over crime and corruption, has yet to find his running mate. Names thrown around in Brazilian media reports have included a former astronaut, a member of the royal family and a general.

The problem facing all candidates is the level of voter disgust and apathy.

Two polls show that 33 or 41 percent of voters are undecided or not participating in an election that doesn’t include da Silva. If da Silva was on the ballot, that number would drop but still account for about a quarter of voters.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The first U.S. astronauts who will fly on American-made commercial spacecraft to the International Space Station, from left: Sunita Williams, Josh Cassada, Eric Boe, Nicole Mann, Christopher Ferguson, Douglas Hurley, Robert Behnken, Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover.
NASA names crew of Boeing, SpaceX vehicles set to fly in 2019
NASA on Friday named the first nine astronauts who will fly into space on Boeing and SpaceX vehicles in 2019 — a mix of novices and veterans who are tasked with restoring America's ability to send ...
Supporters of newly re-elected Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate Friday in Mbare, a district of the capital, Harare.
Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa promises to probe election killings
President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to unite on Friday after he was declared the first elected head of state since Robert Mugabe's removal from power, but the opposition leader insisted ...
A class of insecticides called neonics has been linked to declining populations of wild bees and other pollinating insects around the world.
Trump administration lifts Obama-era GMO crop ban on U.S. wildlife refuges
The Trump administration has rescinded an Obama-era ban on the use of pesticides linked to declining bee populations and the cultivation of genetically modified crops in dozens of national wildlife...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Artists wearing masks of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva perform at the Lula Free festival in Rio de Janeiro on July 28. | AP

, , , ,