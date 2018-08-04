Narita operator predicts almost 1 million passengers will use airport between Aug. 10-19

The number of passengers using international flights at Narita International Airport is expected to increase 6.9 percent from a year ago to 998,000 during the summer break between Aug. 10 to 19, the airport’s operator said Friday.

At the airport, located in Chiba Prefecture, the average number of passengers per day is expected to rewrite its all-time high for the third consecutive year.

The number of passengers flying to Seoul is likely to rise due to increased flights by low-cost carriers, according to Narita International Airport Corp.

Demand is robust for resorts such as Kona on the island of Hawaii, which is directly connected to the airport by Japan Airlines, it also said.

The peak of departures is expected to be Aug. 11, and the busiest day for returning vacationers is likely to be Aug. 19.