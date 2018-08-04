Narita operator predicts almost 1 million passengers will use airport between Aug. 10-19

JIJI

NARITA, CHIBA PREF. – The number of passengers using international flights at Narita International Airport is expected to increase 6.9 percent from a year ago to 998,000 during the summer break between Aug. 10 to 19, the airport’s operator said Friday.

At the airport, located in Chiba Prefecture, the average number of passengers per day is expected to rewrite its all-time high for the third consecutive year.

The number of passengers flying to Seoul is likely to rise due to increased flights by low-cost carriers, according to Narita International Airport Corp.

Demand is robust for resorts such as Kona on the island of Hawaii, which is directly connected to the airport by Japan Airlines, it also said.

The peak of departures is expected to be Aug. 11, and the busiest day for returning vacationers is likely to be Aug. 19.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visit Takeuchi Farm, whose workforce includes people with disabilities, on Friday in Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido.
Imperial Couple begins tour of Hokkaido
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are on a three-day tour of Hokkaido in what will probably be their last visit to the island before the Emperor's abdication in April 2019. After arriving at N...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono delivers his opening address during the ASEAN Plus Three ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' ministers' meeting in Singapore on Saturday.
Japan, Mekong nations agree to keep sanctions in place against North Korea
Top diplomats from Japan and five Southeast Asian countries along the Mekong River pledged Friday to maintain U.N. economic sanctions to urge North Korea to achieve complete denuclearization as pro...
Emergency teams rest beside buildings damaged by flooding in Hiroshima Prefecture on July 9.
Cabinet agrees to spend ¥105 billion to help reconstruction efforts in rain-hit areas
At a Cabinet meeting Friday the government decided to spend ¥105.8 billion to finance reconstruction measures in areas, mainly in western Japan, that were hit by torrential rain and subsequent dead...

, ,