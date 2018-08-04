Japan, Mekong nations agree to keep sanctions in place against North Korea
Foreign Minister Taro Kono delivers his opening address during the ASEAN Plus Three ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' ministers' meeting in Singapore on Saturday. | AP

Japan, Mekong nations agree to keep sanctions in place against North Korea

Kyodo, JIJI

SINGAPORE – Top diplomats from Japan and five Southeast Asian countries along the Mekong River pledged Friday to maintain U.N. economic sanctions to urge North Korea to achieve complete denuclearization as promised.

The agreement came amid growing concern that countries friendly to North Korea, such as China, will ease the sanctions sometime soon, eroding efforts by the international community to prevent Pyongyang from developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

During their talks in Singapore, some Mekong nations told Foreign Minister Taro Kono that it is important to continue to keep U.N. economic sanctions on North Korea in place, an official of his ministry said.

Earlier in the day, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho called for the easing of international sanctions on his country, according to a diplomatic source involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Ri, who is visiting the city-state, was quoted by the source as asking at a bilateral meeting with another country why U.N. sanctions have not yet been removed despite “much progress” being made on the North’s nuclear issue.

All ASEAN members have diplomatic relations with North Korea, although Japan does not.

Foreign ministers from Japan and the Mekong nations — Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam — gathered on the sidelines of a series of regional meetings involving ASEAN, which the five countries are part of.

Also Friday, Japan and the Mekong nations agreed that they will hold a two-day summit in Tokyo from Oct. 8, a Japanese government official said.

Japan and the Mekong nations also agreed to promote cooperation in the field of infrastructure development, human resources development and education promotion.

The ministers confirmed they will accelerate efforts so that a new strategy for cooperation will be worked out at the planned summit.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visit Takeuchi Farm, whose workforce includes people with disabilities, on Friday in Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido.
Imperial Couple begins tour of Hokkaido
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are on a three-day tour of Hokkaido in what will probably be their last visit to the island before the Emperor's abdication in April 2019. After arriving at N...
Image Not Available
Narita operator predicts almost 1 million passengers will use airport between Aug. 10-19
The number of passengers using international flights at Narita International Airport is expected to increase 6.9 percent from a year ago to 998,000 during the summer break between Aug. 10 to 19, th...
Emergency teams rest beside buildings damaged by flooding in Hiroshima Prefecture on July 9.
Cabinet agrees to spend ¥105 billion to help reconstruction efforts in rain-hit areas
At a Cabinet meeting Friday the government decided to spend ¥105.8 billion to finance reconstruction measures in areas, mainly in western Japan, that were hit by torrential rain and subsequent dead...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign Minister Taro Kono delivers his opening address during the ASEAN Plus Three ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' ministers' meeting in Singapore on Saturday. | AP

, , , , , , , ,