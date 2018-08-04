Cabinet agrees to spend ¥105 billion to help reconstruction efforts in rain-hit areas

At a Cabinet meeting Friday the government decided to spend ¥105.8 billion to finance reconstruction measures in areas, mainly in western Japan, that were hit by torrential rain and subsequent deadly floods and mudslides last month.

The money will come from reserve funds set aside under the government’s fiscal 2018 budget. This will mark the first time full-fledged state support for the disaster-hit areas has been given.

The government will consider additional aid while speeding up work to confirm the extent of damage.

Of the total, ¥16.2 billion will be used to help affected people rebuild their lives, including for a program to remove disaster waste.

The government will spend ¥61.1 billion to support the reconstruction of small businesses and counter misinformation that could hit the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, ¥26.9 billion will be used to provide temporary housing and cover costs for the dispatch of Self-Defense Forces troops and ¥1.6 billion for emergency work to repair damaged river facilities.

The government has earmarked ¥350 billion as reserve funds under the budget for the year to March 2019. After the planned spending, the balance will be ¥241 billion.