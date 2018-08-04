Japan proposes 15 percent rise in Pacific bluefin tuna catch quotas

The government has proposed a 15 percent expansion in Pacific bluefin tuna catch quotas to an international panel, government sources said Friday.

Tokyo plans to seek approval for its proposal from the Northern Committee of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, at a meeting in Fukuoka from Sept. 4.

Japan hopes that the proposal will be formally adopted by the commission at its annual meeting in Hawaii in December.

The committee has 10 member economies, including Japan, South Korea, the United States and Taiwan.

The proposal calls for increasing catch quotas in 2019 and later for young tuna weighing less than 30 kg and large tuna weighing at least 30 kg by 15 percent for each member nation.

The proposal also envisions a system to allow part of the unused quotas to be carried forward to the following year.

Stocks of adult Pacific bluefin tuna fell to some 12,000 tons in 2010, about one-fourteenth of volume at the peak.

The commission aims to increase the figure to 43,000 tons by 2024.

Japan made the proposal after an international scientific organization drew up a report that the level of Pacific bluefin tuna stocks rose to some 21,000 tons in 2016.

The report also said there is a 74 percent chance that the tuna stock recovery target would be achieved even if the quotas are raised by 15 percent.

Japan has a catch quota of 4,007 tons for small Pacific bluefin tuna and 4,882 tons for larger fish.