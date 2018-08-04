Japan and Australia vow to avoid conflict as Tokyo looks to end moratorium on whaling
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop delivers a speech at the ASEAN ministerial meeting in Singapore on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Japan and Australia vow to avoid conflict as Tokyo looks to end moratorium on whaling

Kyodo

SINGAPORE – Japan and Australia agreed Friday to make efforts to prevent a dispute over whaling from hurting bilateral relations, a government official said.

During talks in Singapore, Foreign Minister Taro Kono briefed his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop about his country’s proposal to restructure the International Whaling Commission to make it easier to resume commercial whaling.

But Australia has been strongly opposed to all forms of whaling, raising concern that ties between Tokyo and Canberra could be strained by the practice that Japan contends is a cultural tradition.

Last month, Japan proposed resuming whaling of some species of relatively abundant whales. The government halted commercial whaling in 1982, in line with the global moratorium adopted by the IWC, but has hunted the mammals since 1987 for what it calls “scientific research purposes.”

The Australian government, however, has remained opposed to Japan’s claims of “scientific” whaling.

Bishop and environment minister Josh Frydenberg released a joint statement Thursday condemning the proposal to lift the global moratorium on commercial whaling.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visit Takeuchi Farm, whose workforce includes people with disabilities, on Friday in Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido.
Imperial Couple begins tour of Hokkaido
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are on a three-day tour of Hokkaido in what will probably be their last visit to the island before the Emperor's abdication in April 2019. After arriving at N...
Image Not Available
Narita operator predicts almost 1 million passengers will use airport between Aug. 10-19
The number of passengers using international flights at Narita International Airport is expected to increase 6.9 percent from a year ago to 998,000 during the summer break between Aug. 10 to 19, th...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono delivers his opening address during the ASEAN Plus Three ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' ministers' meeting in Singapore on Saturday.
Japan, Mekong nations agree to keep sanctions in place against North Korea
Top diplomats from Japan and five Southeast Asian countries along the Mekong River pledged Friday to maintain U.N. economic sanctions to urge North Korea to achieve complete denuclearization as pro...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop delivers a speech at the ASEAN ministerial meeting in Singapore on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,