Temperature tops 40 C for second straight day as heat wave continues

Kyodo

This year’s heat wave continued to grip Japan on Friday, pushing the mercury above 40 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day in central Japan, after the Meteorological Agency described July’s deadly heat as “abnormal.”

The temperature had soared to 40.3 C in both Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, and Mino, Gifu Prefecture, while rising to 39.9 C in Tajimi, also in Gifu, as of 6:40 p.m. Tajimi had logged 40.2 C the previous day. Japan saw its highest-ever temperature of 41.1 C in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, on July 23 amid the prolonged heat wave.

According to the World Meteorological Organization heat waves have scorched most of the continents in the Northern Hemisphere this summer, including Europe, Russia and North America. The temperature in Death Valley in California reached 52 C in July, while Quriyat in Oman recorded the highest “low” temperature in a 24-hour period of 42.6 C on June 28. The extreme heat has claimed many lives.

In Japan, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday that high temperatures had killed 125 people over the three months through July 29, while 57,534 people were taken to hospital due to suspected heatstroke or heat exhaustion. Ninety-six people died of heatstroke in central Tokyo’s 23 wards in July, nearly a fourfold increase from the same month last year, the Tokyo Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Students wipe away sweat amid sweltering weather, in front of the train station in the city of Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, on Friday. | KYODO

