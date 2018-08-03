Tokyo High Court upholds life term for man over 2005 murder of 7-year-old girl in Tochigi Prefecture

The Tokyo High Court on Friday upheld a life sentence for a man over the 2005 murder of a 7-year-old girl in Tochigi Prefecture.

The court handed down the ruling on 36-year-old Takuya Katsumata, who had initially confessed to stabbing Yuki Yoshida to death but later retracted his statements and pleaded not guilty in the trial.

The elementary school first-grader was found dead in a mountain forest in Ibaraki Prefecture a day after she went missing, on Dec. 1, 2005, on her way home from school, in what was then the city of Imaichi.

Amid a lack of compelling physical evidence such as a murder weapon, the focal point was the credibility of Katsumata’s confessions he had made while in detention on a different charge in February 2014. He was arrested on suspicion of the murder in June the same year, and gave conflicting statements before settling on denial in May 2015.

The defense counsel argued Katsumata made false confessions during illegal interrogations and that there are doubts about the credibility of the confessions — which were contradicted by the condition of the girl’s body and the site where her body was found.

But prosecutors denied any coercion or maneuvering during the process, insisting that interrogations were conducted appropriately. They demanded the case be dropped, saying the grounds used by lawyers to point out the contradictions in the confessions were “unscientific.”

In the lower court ruling in April 2016, the Utsunomiya District Court denied a conflict between the defendant’s confessions and the more tangible evidence.

Based on recordings of the interrogations, the district court found the confessions’ core part credible, saying they included “details and vividness that can only be offered by a culprit.”