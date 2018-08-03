Leading Chinese Buddhist monk accused of sexual misconduct
Shi Xuecheng, the abbot of the Longquan Temple and then deputy secretary of the Buddhist Association of China, speaks during a Buddhist culture festival in Shenzhen on Oct. 25, 2013. | REUTERS

/

Leading Chinese Buddhist monk accused of sexual misconduct

AP, Reuters

BEIJING – One of China’s highest-ranking Buddhist monks is facing a government investigation after he was accused of demanding sexual favors from nuns.

Longquan Monastery abbot Shi Xuecheng is accused of harassing and demanding sexual favors from numerous female nuns in a 95-page statement compiled by two fellow monks at the storied Beijing monastery. The statement including testimony from the alleged victims leaked this week on social media, prompting an outcry and unusual coverage by state media before it was censored.

China’s State Administration of Religious Affairs said Thursday it would investigate the claims. Xuecheng and the monastery denied the accusations.

Xuecheng heads the Buddhist Association of China and serves on a political advisory body to the central government. He has published numerous books and has a large social media following.

Included in the statement were extensive details and screenshots of explicit text messages allegedly sent by Xuecheng, including claims to nuns that they could be “purified” through the physical contact and that sex was part of their study of religious doctrines.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk together during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa in Singapore on June 12.
Trump receives summit follow-up letter from North Korean leader Kim; second meeting not firm
U.S. President Donald Trump received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday to follow up on their recent talks about denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the White House sa...
Sarah Hanson-Young
Australian senator sues parliamentarian over sex life slurs
An Australian senator is suing a fellow parliamentarian over comments sparked by a heated upper house debate where he told her to "stop shagging men," saying she wants to stop such "sexist and repr...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford pose with their baby daughter, Neve, in their home in Auckland on Wednesday.
New Zealand Jacinda Ardern leader finds new focus as a parent
Feeding. Poop. Sleep. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said those are the things she has obsessed over the most as a new parent, and that the experience of focusing on such basic needs for...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shi Xuecheng, the abbot of the Longquan Temple and then deputy secretary of the Buddhist Association of China, speaks during a Buddhist culture festival in Shenzhen on Oct. 25, 2013. | REUTERS

, ,