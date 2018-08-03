Amid tumult and scorn for media, Trump takes in Pennsylvania rally for hard-line GOP candidate
Republican Senate candidate Lou Barletta (left) greets U.S .President Donald Trump upon arrival at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania, Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump swiped Pennsylvania from the Democrats in 2016. Now he is trying to help Republicans take a Senate seat there.

Trump is holding a rally Thursday evening in Wilkes-Barre to back Rep. Lou Barletta, who’s running to unseat two-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

Barletta is a fervent Trump supporter who shares his hard-line views on immigration. Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

Trump has accelerated his campaign schedule in recent weeks to help Republicans he favors both in primaries and November’s midterms.

The rally comes at a tumultuous time for Trump, who lashed out this week at the Russia probe that threatens his presidency.

It also comes during a period of heightened antagonism from Trump and his supporters toward the media.

