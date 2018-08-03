Over 13,000 battling to keep massive California wildfires from heavily populated areas, straining state’s budget
Firefighters rest between fire engines during a break from fighting the Ranch Fire and the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Upper Lake, California, Wednesday. | REUTERS

AP

UPPER LAKE, CALIFORNIA – Firefighters battling massive blazes throughout Northern California reported some success keeping the fires away from heavily populated areas Thursday as they made further progress in containing a blaze that already destroyed 1,000 homes.

One of the fires moved deeper into the Mendocino National Forest, “an area with some hunting cabins and private property but no towns,” Lake County Sheriff Lt. Corey Paulich said.

Still, just a month into the budget year, California has already spent more than one-quarter of its annual fire budget, at least $125 million, state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Mike Mohler said.

Following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of forests, chaparral and grasslands have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze, authorities said.

“We’re being surprised. Every year is teaching the fire authorities new lessons,” Gov. Jerry Brown told reporters Wednesday. “We’re in uncharted territory.”

More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida but Brown repeated predictions from fire officials that California can expect a future of devastating fires, in part because of the changing climate.

“People are doing everything they can, but nature is very powerful and we’re not on the side of nature,” Brown said.

The largest blaze burned in the Redding area, in Shasta County north of Sacramento. Six people, including two firefighters, have died and the fire has destroyed 1,060 homes and nearly 500 other buildings, including barns and warehouses, making it the sixth most destructive wildfire in California history, state fire officials said.

Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders.

However, authorities who had feared there might be more casualties reported Wednesday that all those who had been reported missing had been located.

The fire, which is nearly twice the size of Sacramento, was only 35 percent contained after more than a week.

“Unstable conditions, shifting winds, steep terrain, and dry fuels continue to challenge firefighters,” a state fire update warned Wednesday evening, noting that 35-mph wind gusts were expected on ridge tops that could whip up the flames.

Meanwhile, at least three new fires erupted Wednesday in the Sierra Nevada region, including a blaze in Placer County that had consumed 1.5 sq. miles (4 sq. km) of land.

North and east of San Francisco, two wildfires that began Tuesday near the communities of Covelo and Yuba City continued to burn through grass, brush and timberlands. The fire near Covelo prompted evacuation orders for about 60 homes in the farming and ranching area on the edge of the Mendocino National Forest.

The twin fires in Mendocino and Lake counties had burned 14 homes and threatened 12,000 more.

A 100-sq.-mile fire near Yosemite National Park prompted evacuation orders Wednesday for the community of Wawona inside the park, which has fewer than 200 residents. Yosemite Valley and other areas of the park have been closed to tourists since July 25 because of heavy smoke from the fire, which has burned nearly 64,000 acres (258 sq. km) and is only 39 percent contained.

Firefighters rest between fire engines during a break from fighting the Ranch Fire and the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Upper Lake, California, Wednesday. | REUTERS Evacuees from the Ranch Fire and River Fire (Mendocino Complex) are living in motor homes, cars and tents in the parking lot of the Moose Lodge in Clearlake Oaks, California, Thursday. | REUTERS A resident watches as a plume of smoke grows from the Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex) in the hills north of Upper Lake, California, Wednesday. | REUTERS Jim Daniel sleeps on a cot with his dog in the shade after being evacuated from the Ranch Fire and River Fire (Mendocino Complex) to a makeshift evacuation center in the parking lot of the Moose Lodge in Clearlake Oaks , California, Thursday. | REUTERS

