Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at odds over East China Sea, but aligned on trade: official
Foreign Minister Taro Kono (left) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi pass each other before entering talks Thursday in Singapore. | KYODO

/

Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at odds over East China Sea, but aligned on trade: official

Kyodo

SINGAPORE – Despite a recent improvement in bilateral ties, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have been at odds over issues related to the East China Sea, a government official said Thursday.

During 30-minute talks with Wang in Singapore, Kono also voiced concern over China’s military buildup in the South China Sea, where Beijing and several Southeast Asian countries have overlapping maritime claims, the Japanese official said.

Kono conveyed to Wang Japan’s unease about China’s moves in the East China Sea, such as the sailing of Chinese naval vessels around the disputed Senkaku Islands and resource development in the contested water.

Wang responded to Kono by saying, “Naturally, China has its own stance” on the matter, while Kono emphasized that concrete progress in the maritime field is necessary to put Japan-China relations on a “development track,” according to the official.

Japan has repeatedly called on China to stop unilateral resource exploration in the East China Sea, with their negotiations based on a 2008 bilateral accord on joint gas development around the line having been placed on hold.

In June, Tokyo and Beijing launched a communication mechanism between their defense authorities to avert accidental clashes at sea and in the air, but they have sidestepped a territorial row over a group of small islands in the water.

The territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands — called Diaoyu in China — escalated in September 2012 after the Japanese government effectively put them under state control.

Bilateral relations, however, have been clearly improving, and this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of a friendship treaty between the two countries.

When Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Tokyo in May, Abe expressed a desire to visit China by the end of this year.

Abe and Li also pledged to make efforts to resume reciprocal visits by the two nations’ leaders.

On Thursday, Kono and Wang, who are visiting Singapore to attend a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related gatherings, agreed to work together to realize Abe’s visit to China later this year.

Sharing the view that stronger cooperation between Tokyo and Beijing will contribute to stability in the international community, Kono and Wang have confirmed the necessity of high-level exchanges, according to the Japanese official.

The two ministers, meanwhile, agreed that it is important to maintain the free trade system, the official said, as some countries — in particular the United States — have shifted toward unilateralism and protectionism.

China has been engaged in a full-fledged trade war, with the world’s two largest economies hiking tariffs on products imported from the other.

Kono and Wang did not deepen discussions on the situation surrounding North Korea due to a lack of time, the official added.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The expiration date of new driver's licenses will be shown using the Western calendar, as indicated by the red circle in the lower sample, instead of the Japanese calendar seen in the upper sample, according to the National Police Agency.
Driver's licenses in Japan to start showing expiration date using Western calendar
Japan's driver's licenses will start to indicate their expiration date using the Western calendar instead of the Japanese calendar, a draft of revised traffic law regulations showed Thursday.
Image Not Available
Nobel laureate Toshihide Masukawa and others sue government over 'unconstitutional' security laws
Nobel prize winner Toshihide Masukawa and over 100 other people sued the Japanese government Thursday, saying that security laws the country enacted in 2015 to expand the role of its Self-Defens...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shares meals with evacuees from the March 11, 2011 disasters who are living at temporary housing in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, on Thursday.
Japanese government aims to have all evacuees in Miyagi and Iwate secure new homes by 2021
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that by March 2021 the government will aim to complete the building and securing of houses for those forced to evacuate due to the 2011 earthquake and tsunam...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign Minister Taro Kono (left) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi pass each other before entering talks Thursday in Singapore. | KYODO

, ,