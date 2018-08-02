Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at odds over East China Sea, but aligned on trade: official

Despite a recent improvement in bilateral ties, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have been at odds over issues related to the East China Sea, a government official said Thursday.

During 30-minute talks with Wang in Singapore, Kono also voiced concern over China’s military buildup in the South China Sea, where Beijing and several Southeast Asian countries have overlapping maritime claims, the Japanese official said.

Kono conveyed to Wang Japan’s unease about China’s moves in the East China Sea, such as the sailing of Chinese naval vessels around the disputed Senkaku Islands and resource development in the contested water.

Wang responded to Kono by saying, “Naturally, China has its own stance” on the matter, while Kono emphasized that concrete progress in the maritime field is necessary to put Japan-China relations on a “development track,” according to the official.

Japan has repeatedly called on China to stop unilateral resource exploration in the East China Sea, with their negotiations based on a 2008 bilateral accord on joint gas development around the line having been placed on hold.

In June, Tokyo and Beijing launched a communication mechanism between their defense authorities to avert accidental clashes at sea and in the air, but they have sidestepped a territorial row over a group of small islands in the water.

The territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands — called Diaoyu in China — escalated in September 2012 after the Japanese government effectively put them under state control.

Bilateral relations, however, have been clearly improving, and this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of a friendship treaty between the two countries.

When Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Tokyo in May, Abe expressed a desire to visit China by the end of this year.

Abe and Li also pledged to make efforts to resume reciprocal visits by the two nations’ leaders.

On Thursday, Kono and Wang, who are visiting Singapore to attend a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related gatherings, agreed to work together to realize Abe’s visit to China later this year.

Sharing the view that stronger cooperation between Tokyo and Beijing will contribute to stability in the international community, Kono and Wang have confirmed the necessity of high-level exchanges, according to the Japanese official.

The two ministers, meanwhile, agreed that it is important to maintain the free trade system, the official said, as some countries — in particular the United States — have shifted toward unilateralism and protectionism.

China has been engaged in a full-fledged trade war, with the world’s two largest economies hiking tariffs on products imported from the other.

Kono and Wang did not deepen discussions on the situation surrounding North Korea due to a lack of time, the official added.