/ |

Greenback weakens to around ¥111.60 in Tokyo as Sino-U.S. trade woes worsen

JIJI

The dollar weakened to around ¥111.60 in Tokyo trading Thursday, weighed by rekindled concerns about the U.S.-China trade war.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.60-60, down from ¥112.11-11 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1631-1631, down from $1.1687-1687, and at ¥129.81-82, down from ¥131.02-03.

The dollar slipped through ¥111.60 in the morning as fears of the escalating trade tensions between the United States and China grew after the administration of President Donald Trump said it would consider imposing a higher tariff than initially planned on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

In the afternoon, the greenback lost further ground close to ¥111.50, with investor sentiment dampened by stock sell-offs in Tokyo and Shanghai.

The dollar recouped some of its losses as the yen was sold following the Bank of Japan’s surprise purchases of Japanese government bonds. The BOJ’s action “put a brake on Japanese long-term interest rates’ advance,” a currency broker said.

But players found it safe to remain risk-averse in view of the fluid U.S.-China trade relations, an official at a foreign-affiliated securities firm said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox says Wednesday that the country is interested in joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement after its planned exit from the European Union.
British trade chief expresses strong interest in joining TPP
Visiting British International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, said that Britain was interested in joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement after leaving the European Union. "...
Bill author: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen
Congress passes bill forcing tech firms to disclose foreign access to software sold to U.S. military
The U.S. Congress is sending President Donald Trump legislation that would force technology companies to disclose if they allowed countries like China and Russia to examine the inner workings of so...
BOJ Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya meets with small financial institutions in Tokyo on June 20. On Thursday in Kyoto, he said the BOJ's latest policy tweak is designed to strengthen monetary easing.
Letting JGB yield fluctuate makes stimulus impact stronger, not weaker: BOJ deputy Masayoshi Amamiya
Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya said Thursday the central bank's monetary policy tweaks earlier this week strengthened the impact of its stimulus measures rather than weaken them.

, ,