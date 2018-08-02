/

Japan conveys support for Iran’s efforts to stick to nuclear deal

Kyodo

SINGAPORE – Japan has conveyed its support to Iran for the Middle Eastern country’s efforts to implement an international nuclear deal despite the withdrawal of the United States, a Japanese official said Thursday.

During his talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Singapore, Foreign Minister Taro Kono reiterated that Tokyo continues to support the 2015 nuclear agreement reached by Iran and six major powers including Washington, the official said.

Kono and Zarif met on the sidelines of a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations gatherings in the city-state, the official said in a briefing.

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump formally announced his country’s withdrawal from the accord, advocating “the highest level of economic sanction” against Iran, which he called “the leading state sponsor of terror.”

Under the deal struck between Iran and six countries — the U.K., China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama — Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Since June, the United States has also urged Japan and its other allies to stop buying Iranian crude oil entirely by Nov. 4.

But resource-poor Japan, which relies on Iran as one of its sources of crude oil, has long maintained relatively stable relations with the Middle Eastern country.

Japan and Iran will mark the 90th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations next year.

On Thursday, Kono and Zarif also exchanged views on issues related to North Korea, Syria and Yemen, the official said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shares meals with evacuees from the March 11, 2011 disasters who are living at temporary housing in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, on Thursday.
Japanese government aims to have all evacuees in Miyagi and Iwate secure new homes by 2021
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that by March 2021 the government will aim to complete the building and securing of houses for those forced to evacuate due to the 2011 earthquake and tsunam...
Financial damage from special fraud cases down in Japan but more juveniles implicated: NPA
A significant increase in juvenile offenders involved in so-called special fraud cases inflicted ¥17.49 billion in financial damage in the first half of 2018, National Police Agency data showed Thu...
Tokyo Medical University, seen in this photo, deducted points from female applicants' entrance exams to keep the ratio of women studying at the university at about 30 percent, sources said Thursday.
Tokyo Medical University discriminated against female applicants by lowering entrance exam scores...
Tokyo Medical University deducted points from the entrance exam scores of all female applicants to keep the ratio of women studying at the university at about 30 percent, sources familiar with t...

, , ,