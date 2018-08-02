Japanese autos, parts no threat to U.S. security, Hiroshige Seko tells Indiana governor

JIJI

INDIANAPOLIS – Trade minister Hiroshige Seko repeated Wednesday that imports of Japanese autos and auto parts pose no threat to the national security of the United States.

Seko made the comments in a meeting with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in Indianapolis.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to place additional tariffs on vehicle imports for national security reasons.

Seko stressed that America’s trade and investment relationship with Japan has contributed to the U.S. economy.

Holcomb said he would pass on the messages to his predecessor, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, and other senior officials of the Trump administration.

Officials from local subsidiaries of three Japanese automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp., were also present at the talks.

Some auto industry officials voiced concern that they were starting to see the effects of the additional steel and aluminum tariffs recently introduced by the United States in their pricing and in other areas.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Greenback weakens to around ¥111.60 in Tokyo as Sino-U.S. trade woes worsen
The dollar weakened to around ¥111.60 in Tokyo trading Thursday, weighed by rekindled concerns about the U.S.-China trade war. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.60-60, down from ¥112.11-11 at ...
BOJ Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya speaks during a meeting with small financial institutions in Tokyo on June 20. On Thursday, during a speech in Kyoto, he emphasized that the BOJ's latest policy tweak is designed to strengthen monetary easing.
Letting JGB yield fluctuate makes stimulus impact stronger, not weaker: BOJ deputy Masayoshi Amamiya
Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya said Thursday the central bank's monetary policy tweaks earlier this week strengthened the impact of its stimulus measures rather than weaken it. At a...
A Tesla Model S car is displayed at a store in Brussels on Feb. 8. Tesla reported on Wednesday a bigger second-quarter loss compared with last year, but said it was on track to become profitable this year as it ramps up car production.
Tesla burns $739.5 million in cash on way to record second-quarter loss; Elon Musk promises profi...
Electric car maker Tesla Inc. burned through $739.5 million in cash last quarter, paving the way to a company record $717.5 million net loss as it cranked out more electric vehicles. But CEO Elo...

, , , ,