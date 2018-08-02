Japanese autos, parts no threat to U.S. security, Hiroshige Seko tells Indiana governor

Trade minister Hiroshige Seko repeated Wednesday that imports of Japanese autos and auto parts pose no threat to the national security of the United States.

Seko made the comments in a meeting with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in Indianapolis.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to place additional tariffs on vehicle imports for national security reasons.

Seko stressed that America’s trade and investment relationship with Japan has contributed to the U.S. economy.

Holcomb said he would pass on the messages to his predecessor, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, and other senior officials of the Trump administration.

Officials from local subsidiaries of three Japanese automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp., were also present at the talks.

Some auto industry officials voiced concern that they were starting to see the effects of the additional steel and aluminum tariffs recently introduced by the United States in their pricing and in other areas.