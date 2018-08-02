British trade chief expresses strong interest in joining TPP

JIJI

Visiting British International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, said that Britain was interested in joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement after leaving the European Union.

“We want to orientate Britain to a position where we can take advantage of those growing markets,” Fox said in an interview Wednesday, referring to the Asia-Pacific region. “A lot of those markets will be in Asia-Pacific, which is one of reasons why we have got such interest in the TPP 11.”

Emphasizing the need for understanding the link between the trade and security relationships, he suggested that Britain will aim to enhance its security cooperation with Japan and other nations if it becomes a TPP member.

The TPP was signed in March by Japan and 10 other countries, after the United States withdrew from the pact last year in line with the policy of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Of the 11 countries, Mexico, Japan and Singapore have completed their domestic ratification procedures for the TPP. The pact is expected to take effect in early 2019 at the earliest.

The 11 member countries, which include Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, Canada, Chile and Peru, together account for 13 percent of the world economy in terms of gross domestic product. The share will increase to 17 percent if Britain joins the TPP.

Britain would be able to conclude trade pacts with other countries freely after its planned exit from the EU in March 2019.

Still, Fox said Britain has no specific timing for its accession to the TPP in mind as the TPP countries do not yet have a mechanism for accepting new members.

The Japanese government plans to provide Britain with information necessary for its participation. Tokyo also hopes to work as a liaison between other TPP members and Britain.

Fox held talks with Economic Revitalization Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday and with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday.

Fox said he heard “a strong expression of encouragement” from the Japanese officials to participate in the TPP, adding that he will take the “clear message” back to London.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Greenback weakens to around ¥111.60 in Tokyo as Sino-U.S. trade woes worsen
The dollar weakened to around ¥111.60 in Tokyo trading Thursday, weighed by rekindled concerns about the U.S.-China trade war. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.60-60, down from ¥112.11-11 at ...
BOJ Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya speaks during a meeting with small financial institutions in Tokyo on June 20. On Thursday, during a speech in Kyoto, he emphasized that the BOJ's latest policy tweak is designed to strengthen monetary easing.
Letting JGB yield fluctuate makes stimulus impact stronger, not weaker: BOJ deputy Masayoshi Amamiya
Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya said Thursday the central bank's monetary policy tweaks earlier this week strengthened the impact of its stimulus measures rather than weaken it. At a...
A Tesla Model S car is displayed at a store in Brussels on Feb. 8. Tesla reported on Wednesday a bigger second-quarter loss compared with last year, but said it was on track to become profitable this year as it ramps up car production.
Tesla burns $739.5 million in cash on way to record second-quarter loss; Elon Musk promises profi...
Electric car maker Tesla Inc. burned through $739.5 million in cash last quarter, paving the way to a company record $717.5 million net loss as it cranked out more electric vehicles. But CEO Elo...

, , ,