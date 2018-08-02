Eiffel Tower shuts as workers strike over ‘monstrous’ visitor lines
Visitors line up to visit the Eiffel tower in Paris June 2. | REUTERS

PARIS – Staff at the Eiffel Tower walked out on strike on Wednesday in a dispute over lengthening lines at the Paris landmark, forcing it to close during the peak summer tourist season.

Talks between the CGT trade union and the tower’s management over a new access system — which according to workers was responsible for “monstrous” lines of visitors — reached deadlock on Wednesday afternoon, and the site closed at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

It was not clear whether the strike would continue on Thursday.

The new system, which from July has reserved separate lifts for different types of ticket-holders, was exhausting staff who had to deal with the frustrated tourists, union officials said.

The site’s management has said the summer months were always busy.

Each year over 6 million tourists go up the 342-metre (1,063-foot) tower, the French capital’s most famous attraction.

