Investigators hunt for clues after Mexican jetliner crashes on takeoff in storm
The wreckage of a plane that crashed with 97 passengers and four crew on board on takeoff at the airport of Durango, in northern Mexico, is seen Tuesday. Dozens of people were injured as an airliner crashed on takeoff during a heavy hail storm in northern Mexico, engulfing the plane in flames, Aeromexico airline and passengers said Tuesday. | DURANGO CIVIL PROTECTION / HO / VIA AFP-JIJI

Investigators hunt for clues after Mexican jetliner crashes on takeoff in storm

Reuters

DURANGO, MEXICO – Investigators began sifting through wreckage of an Aeromexico passenger jet on Wednesday, the head of the country’s civil aviation agency said, searching for clues to what caused it to crash as it took off during stormy weather in northern Mexico.

The Mexico City-bound Embraer 190 passenger jet smashed into scrubland near the runway during takeoff from an airport in northern Durango state on Tuesday. All 103 passengers and crew survived by evacuating the plane before it caught fire.

Nearly everyone on the flight suffered minor injuries, Mexican officials said.

Video purportedly of the crash recorded from a plane window showed a dark sky and fog and the ground still visible moments before a thud and shrieking passengers were heard.

Reuters could not independently verify the video.

“The impact was very strong. We wanted to think it was a lightening strike,” said Chicago resident and passenger Lorenzo Nunez. “It was terrible, absolutely terrible.” Nunez said he had been visiting family in Durango.

A time-lapse video posted by Webcams of Mexico, filmed during the hour before the crash, showed dark clouds and fog or rain moving in.

Aeromexico said in a Wednesday morning Twitter post that 64 people had been released from hospitals.

Two people were in critical condition, including the pilot and a minor, the state health department said.

Luis Gerardo Fonseca, director of Mexico’s civil aviation agency, told broadcaster ADN40 that his team began working at the crash site around 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT), along with representatives of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Representatives of Embraer SA and the maker of the plane’s engines, General Electric Co, were also assisting, Fonseca said.

Officials said it was too early to say what caused the crash of flight number 2431.

It can take safety investigators months to piece together the complex chain of events leading to an accident.

Determining the cause of the Durango crash may be made easier by the location of the crash, which should allow easy access to evidence, including the two flight recorders, one for cockpit voice recordings and the other for flight data.

Under international rules, Mexico will lead the investigation with support from Brazil, where the Embraer jet was designed and built, and from the United States, where General Electric Co made the CF34-10E engines.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This image made available on Wednesday by the Swedish Police shows a collection of Swedish Crown jewels. Thieves in Sweden walked into a small town's medieval cathedral in broad daylight and stole priceless crown jewels dating back to the early 1600s before escaping by speedboat, police said Wednesday.
In brazen heist, pair steal Swedish royal jewels from cathedral, flee by speedboat
Thieves carrying out a daring robbery in broad daylight walked into a medieval cathedral in Sweden, smashed open a glass security case and stole priceless gold and jewel-encrusted crowns dating ...
This combination of pictures created on Wednesday shows U.S. President Donald Trump (left) during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington Monday and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressing the National Sheriffs' Association opioid roundtable in Washington on May 3. Trump called on Sessions to end the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, calling it "a disgrace to USA."
Trump calls on attorney general to end Russia probe 'Rigged Witch Hunt right now'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether there was...
Waste plastics are strewn on the Bao beach near Dakar in 2015. Need another reason to hate plastics piling up in the environment? A study in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday found that degrading plastics emit powerful greenhouse gases like methane and ethylene, and are a previously unaccounted-for source of these heat-trapping pollutants.
Study: Degrading plastics emit greenhouse gases and polyethylene 'most prolific emitter'
Need another reason to hate plastics piling up in the environment? A study in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday found that degrading plastics emit powerful greenhouse gases like methane and ethy...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The wreckage of a plane that crashed with 97 passengers and four crew on board on takeoff at the airport of Durango, in northern Mexico, is seen Tuesday. Dozens of people were injured as an airliner crashed on takeoff during a heavy hail storm in northern Mexico, engulfing the plane in flames, Aeromexico airline and passengers said Tuesday. | DURANGO CIVIL PROTECTION / HO / VIA AFP-JIJI The wreckage of a plane that crashed with 97 passengers and four crew on board on takeoff at the airport of Durango, in northern Mexico, is seen Tuesday. | KEVIN ALCANTAR / DRONES DURANGO / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,