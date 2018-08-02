Deep origin of rare blue diamonds revealed in their flaws, laser study finds
This undated photo made available by the Smithsonian Institution shows the Hope Diamond. Blue diamonds are the rarest of all, but how they formed billions of years ago is a mystery. Now, scientists who scrutinized dozens of them conclude that they originated deeper than more common ones. | DANE PENLAND / SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION / VIA AP

/

Deep origin of rare blue diamonds revealed in their flaws, laser study finds

AP

WASHINGTON – Blue diamonds — like the Smithsonian’s famous Hope diamond — are the rarest of all and how they formed more than a billion years ago is a bit of a mystery. Now scientists think they have a glimmer of an answer.

They’ve long known that the blue tint comes from traces of boron in the diamond. But the element is mostly found near the Earth’s surface, not deep down where diamonds are typically created.

Researchers scrutinized 46 blue diamonds, studying imperfections in the gems for clues.

“The origin of blue diamonds is such an alluring question — you don’t see them very often. And the famous ones, like the Hope diamond, have such mystique,” said Kim Tait, a gem expert at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.

Just 1 out of 200,000 diamonds are blue. Like all diamonds, they are made when carbon comes under intense pressure and extreme heat deep inside the Earth. As they form, they can trap tiny bits of rock inside — like fossils in amber.

“Diamond is an extraordinary container, a time capsule,” said Steven Shirey, a geochemist at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington.

Shirey and his colleagues used lasers to examine the diamonds’ imperfections — slivers of embedded rock — at the Gemological Institute of America. How the light is reflected helps identify the minerals inside, said Evan Smith, a research scientist at the institute who led the study.

“You can start putting together a picture of what the surrounding rocks looked like, to re-create the birthplace of the diamonds,” Smith said.

Based on their findings, it’s clear that blue diamonds are formed at far greater depths than other diamonds, some deeper than 410 miles (660 km), Smith said. Most other diamonds are formed between about 90 to 125 miles (150 to 200 km), Shirey said.

The researchers suggest that boron in the ocean floor was pushed down when plates that make up the Earth’s crust collided. The element allows the stone to absorb some red light, so the diamond looks blue.

Their findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

“Most of the impurities contained in these blue diamonds came from a very deep source,” said Dongzhou Zhang, a scientist at the University of Hawaii, who was not involved in the research. “This study tells us for the first time that blue diamonds are formed very deep in the interior of Earth.”

Diamond deposits eventually reach the surface through volcanic eruptions.

The 45-carat, walnut-size Hope diamond, long rumored to carry a curse, wasn’t included in the study but the findings help us know where it came from, said the Toronto museum’s Tait, who had no role in the research. The Hope diamond’s many owners included Marie Antoinette.

“It’s such an amazing stone,” Tait said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This image made available on Wednesday by the Swedish Police shows a collection of Swedish Crown jewels. Thieves in Sweden walked into a small town's medieval cathedral in broad daylight and stole priceless crown jewels dating back to the early 1600s before escaping by speedboat, police said Wednesday.
In brazen heist, pair steal Swedish royal jewels from cathedral, flee by speedboat
Thieves carrying out a daring robbery in broad daylight walked into a medieval cathedral in Sweden, smashed open a glass security case and stole priceless gold and jewel-encrusted crowns dating ...
This combination of pictures created on Wednesday shows U.S. President Donald Trump (left) during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington Monday and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressing the National Sheriffs' Association opioid roundtable in Washington on May 3. Trump called on Sessions to end the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, calling it "a disgrace to USA."
Trump calls on attorney general to end Russia probe 'Rigged Witch Hunt right now'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether there was...
Waste plastics are strewn on the Bao beach near Dakar in 2015. Need another reason to hate plastics piling up in the environment? A study in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday found that degrading plastics emit powerful greenhouse gases like methane and ethylene, and are a previously unaccounted-for source of these heat-trapping pollutants.
Study: Degrading plastics emit greenhouse gases and polyethylene 'most prolific emitter'
Need another reason to hate plastics piling up in the environment? A study in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday found that degrading plastics emit powerful greenhouse gases like methane and ethy...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This undated photo made available by the Smithsonian Institution shows the Hope Diamond. Blue diamonds are the rarest of all, but how they formed billions of years ago is a mystery. Now, scientists who scrutinized dozens of them conclude that they originated deeper than more common ones. | DANE PENLAND / SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION / VIA AP

, , ,