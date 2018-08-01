  • Prototype smart helmets made by Japan Display Inc. are exhibited on Wednesday in Tokyo's Akihabara district. | KAZUAKI NAGATA
    Prototype smart helmets made by Japan Display Inc. are exhibited on Wednesday in Tokyo's Akihabara district. | KAZUAKI NAGATA

/

Japan Display plans foray into consumer markets with smart motorcycle helmets and mirrors

by Kazuaki Nagata

Staff Writer

Japan Display Inc. said Wednesday it will expand its business portfolio by launching new products for consumers, aiming to maximize the advantage of its technologies while gaining new sources of revenue.

The Tokyo-based small and midsize panel-maker has been focused on a business-to-business model, and relies heavily on producing smartphone displays — especially for Apple handsets.

Japan Display unveiled several prototype consumer products at a Wednesday event in Tokyo, such as a smart helmet that can display speed and map information on a face shield for motorcycle drivers. This enables the drivers to avoid looking down while checking such information.

It also presented a mirror, equipped with digital displays, that has a voice agent and camera which can shoot selfies and display them on a screen.

The camera is particularly handy if users want to check their appearance from behind, while the displays can also show weather information, personal schedules and news.

“We have lots of world-class and advanced technologies,” said Yoshiaki Ito, Japan Display’s chief marketing officer, during a news conference at the event.

Emphasizing the need for the struggling firm to evolve, Ito said the firm wants to facilitate innovation with its technologies — and in order to do that, it must go beyond being just a parts supplier.

“The consumer product business widens possibilities,” he said.

Ito refrained from giving details such as a sales forecast for the consumer business, saying that it’s still too early to tell.

Japan Display has been struggling to make a profit for the past four business years, having been locked in a fierce battle with smartphone panel-makers overseas. The firm posted a record ¥247.2 billion net loss in the last business year, which ended in March, in which more than a half of its sales were to Apple.

The smartphone panel business depends on the sales of handsets — which fluctuates, as certain models may not sell well — and growth in sales of smartphones has also slowed worldwide.

“Japan Display’s main battlefield is the mobile market but this business is highly volatile,” Ito said.

The company is also betting on automotive displays, demand for which is expected to keep growing. The firm aims to nearly double its sales in the auto display business within five years, to ¥190 billion.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks jump on Wall Street gain, weaker yen
Stocks rose sharply on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, with investor sentiment bolstered by an overnight rise in U.S. equities and a weaker yen. The 225-issue Nikkei average advanced 192....
Image Not Available
Mazda posts lower quarterly profit as expenses bite
Mazda Motor Corp. on Wednesday posted a 17 percent drop in operating profit for the first quarter, as a rise in discounting on U.S. vehicles and costs to improve its dealership network in the count...
Ogasawara Seifun has changed the name of its mainstay product, Kirin Ramen, to Kirimaru Ramen.
Kirin Ramen gets new name amid trademark battle with beer giant
Noodle-maker Ogasawara Seifun said Wednesday it has picked a new name for its mainstay ramen product, Kirin Ramen, amid an ongoing trademark battle with major brewer Kirin Co. The ramen, styled ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prototype smart helmets made by Japan Display Inc. are exhibited on Wednesday in Tokyo's Akihabara district. | KAZUAKI NAGATA

, ,