Japanese anti-nuclear group to send fact-finding mission to North Korea

Kyodo

A leading Japanese anti-nuclear group will send a delegation to North Korea next month tasked with obtaining information about survivors of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the organization said Wednesday.

The mission, the first in a decade by the Japan Congress Against A- and H-Bombs, or Gensuikin, also plans to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization efforts with North Korean officials. It will visit from Sep. 6-13.

Citing information provided by North Korea, the anti-nuclear group said there were 1,911 victims of the bombs living in the country, of which 382 people were still alive in 2008.

“The survivors (who left Japan for) North Korea are also aging and we need to grasp the latest situation,” said Shingo Fukuyama, a member of the mission. “We want to have discussions that would accelerate denuclearization.”

The dispatch of the mission follows the inter-Korean summit in April and the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit in June, in which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

During the visit, the first since 2008, members of the mission are also scheduled to attend a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s founding Sept. 9.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Antonio Guterres
In a first, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to visit Nagasaki for 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Nagasaki to attend the annual ceremony marking the atomic bombing of the city, the United Nations said Tuesday. It will be the first...
A still image captured from an online video shows a man believed to be Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who went missing in Syria in 2015, asking for help.
Japanese journalist missing in Syria likely man in IS-style video: government
The government said Wednesday that a man in a video released by apparent militants a day earlier is likely Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who is believed to have been kidnapped by a jihadi grou...
Photos damaged in the recent heavy rains in western Japan are cleaned and dried at Yagyu Photo Studio in Kasaoka, Okayama Prefecture, on July 27.
Okayama photo studio offers to clean rain-damaged photos
A photo studio in Okayama Prefecture has offered to restore — free of charge — photos damaged by the heavy rains that ravaged western Japan last month, prompting people in the disaster-hit areas to...

, , ,