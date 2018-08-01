Okayama photo studio offers to clean rain-damaged photos
Photos damaged in the recent heavy rains in western Japan are cleaned and dried at Yagyu Photo Studio in Kasaoka, Okayama Prefecture, on July 27. | KYODO

Okayama photo studio offers to clean rain-damaged photos

Kyodo

OKAYAMA – A photo studio in Okayama Prefecture has offered to restore — free of charge — photos damaged by the heavy rains that ravaged western Japan last month, prompting people in the disaster-hit areas to send in tens of thousands of photos.

Staffers and volunteers at the Yagyu Photo Studio in the city of Kasaoka are hand cleaning and drying the photos that include snaps of school field trips, wedding ceremonies and images of moments dear to many of those affected by the storms.

Mud-stained photos are prone to rot and it’s not possible to use regular chemicals, which could possibly damage them, so those working on the restoration must clean the images by hand.

The photo-cleaning service has garnered such attention — prompting the massive influx of damaged photos — that other studios in Aomori and Yamaguchi prefectures have offered to assist with the cleaning.

“Photos are precious possessions. I hope this endeavor can contribute to the region’s reinvigoration after the disaster,” said Kuninobu Yagyu, CEO of Yagyu Photo Studio.

Kayano Photo Studio in Soja, Okayama Prefecture, is also offering a service to reprint photos for customers who have used the studio since 2008, but only if the studio still has the image data. The studio said it will take several months for reprints to be delivered after an order is made.

Riichi Konishi, 64, a Soja resident who lost his wife four years ago, visited Kayano Photo Studio. Rains from the storms damaged his wife’s face in a family photo, which he was hoping to get restored.

“We will never be able to take photos together again. Although it is heartbreaking that she is no longer here, I feel grateful for the cleaning of this photo,” Konishi said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Antonio Guterres
In a first, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to visit Nagasaki for 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Nagasaki to attend the annual ceremony marking the atomic bombing of the city, the United Nations said Tuesday. It will be the first...
A still image captured from an online video shows a man believed to be Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who went missing in Syria in 2015, asking for help.
Japanese journalist missing in Syria likely man in IS-style video: government
The government said Wednesday that a man in a video released by apparent militants a day earlier is likely Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who is believed to have been kidnapped by a jihadi g...
North Korean students play arcade games at the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School outside Pyongyang in April. The school for boys was originally set up by the North's founder, Kim Il Sung, to educate orphans of those killed in the fight against Japanese colonial rule.
'A matchless political dwarf': North Korea's state media spews venom at Japan amid thaw with U.S.
"Heinous devils." "Narrow-minded guys of an island nation." "Island barbarians, the sworn enemy of the Korean nation." "A matchless political dwarf." "A burglar that historically inflicted wars and...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Photos damaged in the recent heavy rains in western Japan are cleaned and dried at Yagyu Photo Studio in Kasaoka, Okayama Prefecture, on July 27. | KYODO

, , ,