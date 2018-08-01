New Myanmar Rakhine commission denounced by observers
Rohingya refugees walk in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Wednesday. | REUTERS

New Myanmar Rakhine commission denounced by observers

AFP-JIJI

YANGON, MYANMAR – A new commission set up by Myanmar to look into human rights abuses in Rakhine state has been criticized by observers Tuesday as a “political gimmick,” as the country tries to stave off further censure over its treatment of its Rohingya Muslims.

The government announced Monday evening that an “independent” commission of inquiry had been established but gave no details about its remit, powers or the time frame given to complete its report.

The military tore through Rohingya villages in a campaign that started last August following a spate of insurgent attacks, forcing some 700,000 to flee over the border en masse to Bangladesh.

The Rohingya have recounted testimony of widespread murder, rape, torture and arson at the hands of the army and ethnic Rakhine Buddhist mobs, in violence the U.N. has branded as ethnic cleansing.

In the decades before that the Rohingya systematically had their rights stripped away by a country that widely regards them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Yangon-based analyst David Mathieson called the new commission a “political gimmick.”

“Given the weight of evidence collected by Amnesty International, the U.N. and the media, this CoI (Commission of Inquiry) is tantamount to a rude gesture, not a genuine inquiry,” he said, adding that it can only “collide with a military covering up ethnic cleansing.”

Members of the new commission include two foreign and two Myanmar nationals: former Philippine deputy foreign minister Rosario Manalo, Japan’s former U.N. representative Kenzo Oshima, the former chair of Myanmar’s constitutional tribunal U Mya Thein and Aung Tun Thet, who heads up the Myanmar government body dedicated to the Rohingya crisis.

In an interview with Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star in April, Aung Tun Thet denied that any ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya had occurred in Rakhine.

International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) legal adviser Sean Bain pointed out that previous inquiries on Rakhine had produced no tangible result.

They “tend to be ad hoc, rarely if ever lead to prosecution & fail to provide redress,” he tweeted. “Impunity results, undermining justice & emboldening perpetrators.”

Two prominent members of previous commissions — former Thai ambassador Kobsak Chutikul and U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson — publicly quit their posts after expressing frustration with the government.

Human Rights Watch Myanmar researcher Rich Weir said the new body would be used like previous commissions “as distractions and shields from criticism and pressure.”

Myanmar political analyst Soe Myint Aung said the creation of the new commission will not play well inside the country either.

“Some think she is not tough enough. Others think she is conceding too much by internationalizing a domestic problem,” he said of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been globally lambasted over the crisis but remains a heroine domestically.

The military have denied nearly all allegations of human rights abuses, justifying their “clearance operations” as a way of flushing out Rohingya militants who killed around a dozen border guard police last August.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) estimates that at least 6,700 Rohingya were killed in the first month of the army’s campaign alone.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Officials from the United Nations Command and U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency secure UNC flags over transit cases of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, before returning them to the United States for further processing, in Wonsan, North Korea, on Friday.
North Korea provided just one dog tag with 55 sets of U.S. war remains
When North Korea handed over 55 boxes of bones that it said are remains of American war dead, it provided a single military dog tag but no other information that could help U.S. forensics experts d...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Thursday.
North Korea tops Mike Pompeo's agenda at ASEAN security meeting
North Korea will top U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's agenda as he heads to an Asian security meeting in Singapore this week amid new concerns over Pyongyang's ballistic missile program and co...
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.
Hun Sen plays hardball to keep his grip on Cambodia
Determined to extend his 33 years as Cambodia's strongman ruler, Prime Minister Hun Sen was not about to let an election derail what he believes is his destiny. The 65-year-old leader had declar...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rohingya refugees walk in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Wednesday. | REUTERS

, ,