/

Mars makes closest approach to Earth in 15 years

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Earth’s neighboring planet, Mars, is closer than it has been in the past 15 years, offering unusually bright views of the red planet’s auburn hues.

“The red planet and Earth haven’t been this close since 2003, and won’t be again until 2035,” NASA said.

Astronomers around the world trained their telescopes on the sky on July 31, when the Red Planet was 57.6 million kilometers (35.8 million miles) away.

One popular public viewing spot was the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, where Mars was visible with the naked eye as a bright orange spot in the sky, according to a live broadcast held to mark the celestial event.

“Mars is invading us tonight,” said observatory director Ed Krupp.

The nearest point to Earth in Mars’ elliptical orbit came at around 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, NASA said.

Astronomers are interested in Mars’ travel path because it helps decide the best times for spacecraft to launch.

When the sun, Earth and Mars are lined up, with Earth sitting in between, a phenomenon called “opposition” is in effect, giving the brightest view of Mars.

But also, “around the time of opposition, a planet is at its closest distance to Earth for a given year,” the U.S. space agency explained.

Since the Earth and Mars align in opposition about every two years, “this is why most NASA missions to the red planet are at least two years apart — to take advantage of the closer distance.”

This year’s close approach is not a record-breaker.

The minimum distance from the Earth to Mars is about 54.6 million km (33.9 million miles), and is rarely achieved.

The last closest approach was in 2003, when Mars was 55.7 million km (34.6 million miles) from Earth “and the closest it had been in nearly 60,000 years,” said NASA.

Another close encounter like 2003’s will not happen until the year 2287.

For those who missed the closest approach, not to worry. Mars will still be unusually visible in the night sky for the next few months.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A Liberator pistol sits next to the 3D printer on which its components were made in Hanover, Maryland. U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was "looking into" whether Americans should be able to print their own guns, dipping his toe into the latest contentious debate over the right to bear arms.
U.S. gun rights activist Cody Wilson vows to fight attempts to block access to data for 3D-printe...
A U.S. gun rights activist and entrepreneur vowed Tuesday to fight attempts to block his free publication of blueprints for 3D-printed firearms, as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled he was sk...
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in a courtroom sketch as he sits in federal court on the opening day of his trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia, Tuesday.
Paul Manafort trial starts with prosecutors painting picture of lies and lavishness and defense b...
Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws, leaving behind a trail of lies as he lived a lavish lifestyle, prosecutors said Tuesday as they laid ...
President Donald Trump gestures during a rally Tuesday in Tampa, Florida.
Trump preaches to the choir in Florida rally for GOP hopefuls, claims 'most popular' title
U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in the battleground state of Florida Tuesday, hoping to energize Republicans facing a stiff test in November polls. With tight U.S. Senate and state gubern...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A boy looks at Mars through a telescope during a meeting of stargazers in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday night. | KYODO People point to Mars during a meeting of stargazers in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday night. | KYODO Residents look at Mars alongside the lunar eclipse in Padang, on Indonesia's island of Sumatra, on Saturday. | ANTARA FOTO

, ,