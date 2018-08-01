U.N. asked to punish peacekeepers who don’t protect civilians in armed conflict
United Nations peacekeepers patrol near the international airport in Mopti, central Mali, on July 26 ahead of the country's presidential election. | AFP-JIJI

U.N. asked to punish peacekeepers who don’t protect civilians in armed conflict

AP

UNITED NATIONS – More than 30 countries that support a set of principles calling for U.N. peacekeepers to protect civilians in armed conflict are asking the United Nations to go a step further and hold peacekeepers accountable if they fail to do so.

A letter sent to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press encourages the U.N. chief to consider repatriation and possible financial penalties “when there are substantial groups to believe that troops have failed to uphold protection of civilian mandates.”

It also encourages Guterres to take administrative and other measures when peacekeepers fail to implement mandates including “holding accountable and, where appropriate, sanctioning senior mission leadership.”

Rwanda, the Netherlands and the United States initiated the principles, which were adopted at a high-level meeting in May 2015 in Kigali by the top 30 troop and police contributors to U.N. peacekeeping operations, the top 10 financial contributors, and other nations.

The three countries also initiated Tuesday’s letter, which was signed by 32 countries.

When the Kigali Principles were adopted, then U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power said they were designed to make sure that civilians aren’t abandoned again by peacekeepers when conflicts escalate. She pointed to the U.N. peacekeepers that left Rwanda before the 1994 genocide and Srebrenica before the 1995 massacre.

The principles authorize peacekeepers in missions that have a U.N. Security Council mandate to protect civilians to take “direct military action against armed actors with clear hostile intent to harm civilians.” The principles also state that their commanders can authorize force “in urgent situations” without consulting their country’s capital.

The letter sent Tuesday said the 32 countries “have pledged to take proactive steps to mitigate potential threats to civilians and to be prepared to use force to protect civilians, as necessary and consistent with the authority granted in the mandate.”

“We will take disciplinary action as appropriate, if our personnel fail to act to protect civilians when circumstances warrant,” the countries said.

They stressed that the responsibility for accountability and performance of peacekeepers is shared by the countries that provide troops and the United Nations.

“We strongly support your ongoing efforts to uphold this responsibility,” the countries said.

The 32 countries then asked Guterres to take action, including repatriation and possible financial penalties, when mandates to protect civilians aren’t implemented.

They stressed that these decisions will be difficult.

“However, such decisions are necessary when civilian lives are at stake; and we, as supporters of the Kigali Principles, stand behind you in making them,” the letter said.

Guterres has embarked on major U.N. reforms, including in its 14 far-flung peacekeeping missions, focusing on areas such as training, equipment, better communications and accountability.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in a courtroom sketch as he sits in federal court on the opening day of his trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia, Tuesday.
Paul Manafort trial starts with prosecutors painting picture of lies and lavishness and defense b...
Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws, leaving behind a trail of lies as he lived a lavish lifestyle, prosecutors said Tuesday as they laid ...
President Donald Trump gestures during a rally Tuesday in Tampa, Florida.
Trump preaches to the choir in Florida rally for GOP hopefuls, claims 'most popular' title
U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in the battleground state of Florida Tuesday, hoping to energize Republicans facing a stiff test in November polls. With tight U.S. Senate and state gubern...
Farmer Ash Whitney reacts as he talks about the effects of the drought on his property, located west of the town of Gunnedah, in northwestern New South Wales in Australia June 3.
Australian drought likened to cancer eating away at farms and families
From ground level, Australia's drought looks like a featureless, brown dustbowl, but from the air it transforms into an artistry of colour and texture as the land cracks under a blazing sun. Cir...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

United Nations peacekeepers patrol near the international airport in Mopti, central Mali, on July 26 ahead of the country's presidential election. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,