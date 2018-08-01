In a first, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to visit Nagasaki for 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Nagasaki to attend the annual commemoration of the atomic bombing of the city, the United Nations said Tuesday.

It will be the first time for a U.N. secretary-general to attend the Aug. 9 anniversary. In 2010, Guterres’ predecessor, Ban Ki Moon, became the first U.N. chief to attend the event marking the Hiroshima atomic bombing.

Nagasaki was the second city to be targeted in 1945, only three days after Hiroshima. The atomic bombings took place late in World War II and heralded the start of the nuclear age.

Alongside his Hiroshima visit, Ban traveled to Nagasaki in 2010, laying a wreath at the memorial site before the actual ceremony.

Guterres’ visit to attend the 73rd anniversary of the bombing comes on the heels of his disarmament agenda, released in May in Geneva, in which he said scrapping nuclear, chemical and biological weapons could “save humanity.”

He warned that some 15,000 nuclear weapons remain stockpiled around the world, with hundreds of them prepared for launch at a moment’s notice.

“The existential threat that nuclear weapons pose to humanity must motivate us to accomplish new and decisive action leading to their total elimination,” he said in the foreword of the document, called “Securing Our Common Future.”

“We owe this to the Hhbakusha — the survivors of nuclear war — and to our planet,” he said.

The visit will also come a little more than a year after the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was adopted on July 7, 2017.

The nuclear ban treaty was passed with support from 122 U.N. members, but without backing from any of the major nuclear powers that constitute the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.