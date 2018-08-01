37 injured as Aeromexico jetliner crashes on takeoff in northern Mexico
Smoke billows above an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet that crashed in Mexico's northern state of Durango Tuesday in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. | CONTACTO HOY / VIA REUTERS

37 injured as Aeromexico jetliner crashes on takeoff in northern Mexico

AP

MEXICO CITY – An Aeromexico jetliner crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, but the state’s governor said there were no deaths and another official said 37 people had minor injuries.

The civil defense office of Durango state said the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.

Israel Solano Mejia, director of the agency, told Foro TV that the plane “made it off the ground, but fell nose-first” just a few hundred yards from the end of the runway.

“The nose took the hit. The most seriously injured is the pilot,” Solano Mejia said. However, he said, “the majority of passengers left (the plane) under their own power” and only 37 suffered slight injuries.

Earlier, Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro wrote in his Twitter account that “it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident.”

Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico’s Transport Department, said there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190. The plane has a capacity of 100 passengers.

Officials and witnesses differed on whether the plane either fell shortly after takeoff or ran off the runway without really gaining altitude. But they agreed the plane was trying to take off during a storm.

The civil defense office published photos of a burning but relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Ambulances lined up at the accident site to ferry the injured to local hospitals.

The federal Transport Department office said in a press statement that the airplane “suffered an accident moments after takeoff,” but gave no information on the possible cause.

Ruiz Esparza told the Milenio television news channel that “it was a big accident, the plane caught fire … there was a very strong storm at the time of takeoff.”

Aeromexico said the plane was on a flight from Durango to Mexico City.

The website Planespotters.net said the Brazilian-made medium-range Embraer 190 was about 10 years old and had seen service with two other airlines before joining the Aeromexico fleet.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in a courtroom sketch as he sits in federal court on the opening day of his trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia, Tuesday.
Paul Manafort trial starts with prosecutors painting picture of lies and lavishness and defense b...
Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws, leaving behind a trail of lies as he lived a lavish lifestyle, prosecutors said Tuesday as they laid ...
President Donald Trump gestures during a rally Tuesday in Tampa, Florida.
Trump preaches to the choir in Florida rally for GOP hopefuls, claims 'most popular' title
U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in the battleground state of Florida Tuesday, hoping to energize Republicans facing a stiff test in November polls. With tight U.S. Senate and state gubern...
Farmer Ash Whitney reacts as he talks about the effects of the drought on his property, located west of the town of Gunnedah, in northwestern New South Wales in Australia June 3.
Australian drought likened to cancer eating away at farms and families
From ground level, Australia's drought looks like a featureless, brown dustbowl, but from the air it transforms into an artistry of colour and texture as the land cracks under a blazing sun. Cir...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Smoke billows above an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet that crashed in Mexico's northern state of Durango Tuesday in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. | CONTACTO HOY / VIA REUTERS Firefigters and rescue personnel work at the site where an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed in Mexico's northern state of Durango, Tuesday in this picture obtained from social media. | PROTECCION CIVIL DURANGO / VIA REUTERS Ambulances are parked at the site where an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed in Mexico's northern state of Durango Tuesday in this picture obtained from social media. | PROTECCION CIVIL DURANGO / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,