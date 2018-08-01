Peru: Two trains crash near Incan citadel of Machu Picchu
In this photo provided by the government news agency Andina, passeners observe two trains after they collided in Cuzco, Peru, Tuesday. The two trains collided near the ancient Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, a prized archaeological site in Peru visited by thousands of tourists each year. | ANDINA NEWS AGENCY / VIA AP

LIMA – Two trains have crashed near the ancient Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, an archaeological site in Peru visited by thousands of tourists each year.

There’s no immediate confirmation from government officials on how many people have been injured or their conditions.

Images posted on social media showed two tourist trains pressed against each other on a rail track and broken glass behind one set of seats.

Other videos and photographs showed tourists with backpacks making calls on cellphones and sitting on the ground beside the trains.

RPP News reported the incident happened at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. One witness said one of the trains had stopped because of a protest in the area.

