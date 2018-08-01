Sale could speed decommissioning in New Jersey of oldest U.S. nuclear plant

AP

FORKED RIVER, NEW JERSEY – An agreement announced Tuesday to sell the country’s oldest nuclear power plant could result in the plant’s being decommissioned in the next eight years, decades earlier than required by industry protocols.

Exelon Generation announced that Holtec International has agreed to purchase the nearly 50-year-old Oyster Creek Generating Station in southern New Jersey. Holtec was formed in New Jersey and now has its headquarters in Jupiter, Florida.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission and other entities, including the state Board of Public Utilities, must approve the sale before it is finalized. The transaction is expected to close late next year, according to Exelon.

Holtec said it will contract with Camden, New Jersey-based Comprehensive Decommissioning International to decommission Oyster Creek within eight years, more than 50 years ahead of the industry-allowed 60-year timeline.

The plan will be subject to NRC approval as well as public comment and review.

Holtec has applied for a license to operate a nuclear waste storage facility in New Mexico to accept spent nuclear fuel from Oyster Creek and all other nuclear plants in the U.S.

It is estimated that it will cost approximately $1.4 billion to shut down the plant. Exelon currently has $982 million of that set aside in a decommissioning account, according to NRC officials. That money will be transferred to Holtec once the sale is completed and will be used by Holtec to cover the cost of the decommissioning.

The trust fund was established decades ago to pay for decommissioning, and no additional funds from utility customers will be required, according to Exelon.

Oyster Creek is scheduled to shut down in September. It went online Dec. 1, 1969, the same day as the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station near Oswego, New York. But Oyster Creek’s original license was granted first, technically making it the oldest of the nation’s commercial nuclear reactors that are still operating.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

This combination of images provided by Facebook shows examples of one of the suspicious accounts the social networking site discovered on its platform that it says is possibly linked to Russia with the intention of influencing U.S. politics. The company said it removed more than 30 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in "coordinated" political behavior and appeared to be from phony groups.
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt U.S. elections and influence politics
Facebook said it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platforms. The company said it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagra...
A Liberator pistol sits next to the 3D printer on which its components were made in Hanover, Maryland. U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was "looking into" whether Americans should be able to print their own guns, dipping his toe into the latest contentious debate over the right to bear arms.
Trump 'looking into' rules on 3D-printed guns after siding with designer, drawing nationwide flak
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was mulling whether Americans should be able to make their own 3D-printed guns amid an uproar over his government's settlement with a Texas entrepreneur ...
The Sharp Corp. logo is seen at the CEATEC Japan 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba last October.
Sharp net profit rises 32% as cost-cutting efforts pay off
Sharp Corp. said Tuesday its group net profit in the April to June period rose 32.6 percent from a year earlier to ¥19.20 billion ($172 million) as cost-cutting efforts paid off in its display busi...

, , , , , ,