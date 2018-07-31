Video clip appears to show missing Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda

A short video recently published online shows what appears to be a Japanese journalist who went missing in Syria a little over three years ago.

In the 20-second video, a man who appears to be missing freelance journalist Jumpei Yasuda claims that he is South Korean but speaks in Japanese, saying he is “in a terrible situation. Please help me now.”

Two people in black masks are seen standing behind the man and holding guns.

A senior government official said Tuesday that the man, dressed in orange, is believed to be Yasuda.

It is possible that the video was filmed and posted by the group holding Yasuda, but the legitimacy of the video remains unclear and further details are unknown.

In the video, the man said the clip was recorded on July 25.

Earlier in July, footage of a man claiming to be Yasuda was released. In that video, dated Oct. 17, 2017, the man said he is fine and wants to see his family.

It is believed Yasuda was kidnapped shortly after he entered Syria from the southern Turkey province of Hatay in June 2015.

Unconfirmed intelligence has indicated that Yasuda was abducted by an Islamic extremist group.