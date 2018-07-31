Pussy Riot members who disrupted World Cup final rearrested in Moscow
Members of the all-girl punk band Pussy Riot sit behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow in July 2012. | AFP-JIJI

Pussy Riot members who disrupted World Cup final rearrested in Moscow

AP

MOSCOW – Four members of the Russian punk protest group Pussy Riot who disrupted the World Cup final have been detained just after being released from jail in Moscow.

Three female activists were clearly surprised when they walked out of a Moscow detention center Monday evening and were re-arrested. Pyotr Verzilov, the fourth protester, said on Twitter that he was also detained again and was going to be held overnight.

He tweeted, “What a turn of events!”

The four activists had just served 15-day sentences for the World Cup protest. It was unclear what prompted the new detentions.

The activists dressed in police uniforms and ran onto the soccer field to briefly disrupt the match between France and Croatia.

Pussy Riot said they were protesting policing powers and demanding reforms in Russia.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
U.N. receives 70 new allegations of sex abuse and exploitation
The United Nations says it received 70 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse in the second quarter of 2018 — 43 involving U.N. personnel, 24 involving people working for U.N. partner organiz...
Image Not Available
Veteran Syrian dissident Riad Turk arrives in France, sources say
Riad Turk, a Syrian dissident who spent years in prison for his fierce opposition to the Damascus regime, has arrived in France after being exfiltrated out of the country by militants into neighbor...
Carla Bledsoe (facing camera) hugs her sister, Sherry, outside of the sheriff's office after hearing news that Sherri's children, James, 4, and Emily 5, and grandmother were killed in a wildfire Saturday in Redding, California.
Man recounts desperate pleas of wife, her great-grandkids for rescue before dying in Redding wild...
A young boy pleaded for rescue before he died along with two others in a California wildfire, an anguished relative recounted Monday, while other shaken survivors told of their flight from a "torna...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of the all-girl punk band Pussy Riot sit behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow in July 2012. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,