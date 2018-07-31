Bank of Japan to adjust ultra-loose monetary policy, lower inflation forecast

The Bank of Japan said Tuesday it will make adjustments to its ultra-loose monetary policy for the first time in nearly two years, and lowered its inflation forecasts.

The central bank maintained its 2 percent inflation target, but in an acknowledgement of the difficulty it has had achieving the figure, it lowered its forecasts through fiscal 2020.

It also said it will adjust its purchases of exchange-traded funds and introduce flexibility to its bond buying, in a nod to concerns about the effects of its monetary easing program.

In a statement, the BOJ said it will seek to keep yields on benchmark 10-year bonds at around zero percent but added “the yields may move upward and downward to some extent” and “the bank will conduct purchases in a flexible manner.”

The bank may also “increase or decrease the amount of purchases depending on market conditions,” it said, in the first adjustment to its program since September 2016.

The BOJ has struggled despite years of targeted monetary policy to achieve the 2 percent inflation seen as necessary to turbocharge the economy.

In a nod to those difficulties it revised its inflation forecasts downward, saying it now expects 1.1 percent inflation for fiscal 2018, rising to just 1.5 percent in fiscal 2019 and 1.6 percent for fiscal 2020.

That will leave it far from reaching the 2 percent target by 2020, which until recently the bank insisted was still possible.

The BOJ has kept its super-loose asset-buying and negative interest rate policy even as the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have tightened their policies.

BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has insisted the current policy is sustainable but said the bank will study its negative impact on the market.

Market analysts have said the BOJ’s massive easing program is already skewing the market for Japanese government bonds as well as the country’s stock markets to a lesser extent.