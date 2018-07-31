Japan’s first international arbitration center debuts in Osaka
The Japan International Dispute Resolution Center in the city of Osaka boasts the capability for simultaneous interpretation in four languages. | KYODO

Japan’s first international arbitration center debuts in Osaka

JIJI

OSAKA – The Japan International Dispute Resolution Center, the nation’s first facility specializing in international arbitration to settle disputes involving businesses, has been established in Osaka.

The center began services May 1 under the management of an association formed by Osaka-based lawyers and arbitration experts in February to deal with disputes such as those between Japanese and foreign companies or between foreign companies from different nations.

International arbitration efforts are arranged under a treaty signed by some 160 countries. Decisions that are accepted by both disputing parties have the same force and effect as court rulings.

The center, dubbed JIDRC-Osaka, indirectly supports Japanese companies’ overseas business expansion through cuts in their arbitration-related times and costs, as their representatives no longer need to travel abroad to seek alternative dispute resolutions.

“The closer you have (such a center), the better you can prepare and fight,” an Osaka-based lawyer familiar with arbitration said. “You will no longer find yourself helpless in a faraway foreign country.”

International arbitration is increasing across the world, winning widespread support due to its neutrality, because disagreeing parties’ home countries can be avoided for the resolution process, for flexibility unbound by law and for the maintenance of confidentiality, because the negotiations are conducted behind closed doors.

In 2015, there were only two cases of international arbitration in Japan, according to the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce. Other Asian cases numbered 35 in Singapore, 11 in Hong Kong and three each in India, South Korea and the Philippines.

The number of arbitration cases has been limited in Japan due to the absence of permanent facilities specializing in them.

Among other factors, experts cite a lack of understanding among businesses about the usefulness of arbitration, a shortage of personnel familiar with arbitration and insufficient publicity overseas.

JIDRC-Osaka is expected to handle not only business disputes but also arbitration involving doping and other sports-related cases as well as arbitration of disputes between investors and states.

The association of Osaka-based lawyers and arbitration experts plans to set up a center in Tokyo in time for the 2020 Olympics.

In addition, the association plans to hold seminars and other events to enhance public recognition of international arbitration and foster people familiar with the dispute-settlement means.

“I expect (JIDRC-Osaka) to spearhead challenging efforts to make Japan the core of international arbitrations in Asia,” Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said in a video message for the center’s opening ceremony in late April, which was attended by some 170 people.

The center has three conference rooms of different size, each with facilities such as booths for simultaneous interpretation in four languages.

As a tenant in a central government building in Fukushima Ward, Osaka, the center is able to hold down usage fees to as low as ¥5,000 to ¥50,000 for four hours.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

People play pachinko in the city of Fukushima in May.
Already in decline, Japan's pachinko industry now braces for gambling-addiction regulations
Like many pachinko parlors throughout Japan, Naomi Suzuki's establishment on the outskirts of the city of Fukushima was once full of energy, with the din of bouncing steel balls and garish light...
Image Not Available
Bank of Japan to adjust ultra-loose monetary policy, lower inflation forecast
The Bank of Japan said Tuesday it will make adjustments to its ultra-loose monetary policy for the first time in nearly two years, and lowered its inflation forecasts. The central bank ma...
Kazuma Ito, chief executive officer of PoliPoli Inc., talks about his startup in front of the Diet on July 10.
19-year-old CEO creates app to bring Japan's voters and politicians together
A 19-year-old Keio University student is aspiring to bridge the gap between politicians and citizens, especially young people, with an online platform app called PoliPoli that uses innovative te...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Japan International Dispute Resolution Center in the city of Osaka boasts the capability for simultaneous interpretation in four languages. | KYODO

,