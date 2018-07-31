States sue Trump administration, firm Defense Distributed over 3D-printer gun blueprints
A Liberator pistol appears next to the 3D printer on which its components were made in 2013. Eight U.S. states are filing a lawsuit on Monday to block a Trump administration decision enabling 3D printers to make plastic handguns that opponents say will be almost impossible to control. | AFP-JIJI

States sue Trump administration, firm Defense Distributed over 3D-printer gun blueprints

AP

NEW YORK – Eight states are filing suit against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety.

The suit, filed Monday in Seattle, asks a judge to block the federal government’s late-June settlement with Defense Distributed, which allowed the company to make the plans available online. Officials say that 1,000 people have already downloaded blueprints for AR-15 rifles.

“I have a question for the Trump Administration: Why are you allowing dangerous criminals easy access to weapons?” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, said in a statement Monday. “These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history.”

Joining the suit were Democratic attorneys general in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Maryland, New York and the District of Columbia. Separately, attorneys general in 21 states urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday to withdraw from the settlement with Defense Distributed, saying it “creates an imminent risk to public safety.”

People can use the blueprints to manufacture a plastic gun using a 3D printer. But gun industry experts have expressed doubt that criminals would go to the trouble, since the printers needed to make the guns are very expensive, the guns themselves tend to disintegrate quickly and traditional firearms are easy to come by.

Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, first published downloadable designs for a 3D-printed firearm in 2013. It was downloaded about 100,000 times until the State Department ordered him to cease, contending it violated federal export laws since some of the blueprints were downloaded by people outside the United States.

The State Department reversed course in late June, agreeing to allow Wilson to resume posting the blueprints. The files were published on Friday.

The company filed its own suit in Texas on Sunday, asserting that it’s the victim of an “ideologically-fueled program of intimidation and harassment” that violates the company’s First Amendment rights.

The company’s attorney, Josh Blackman, called it an “easy case.”

States are free to enact gun control measures, but “what they can’t do is censor the speech of another citizen in another state, and they can’t regulate the commerce of another citizen in another state when that commerce is authorized by a federal government license,” Blackman said in an interview Monday. “It’s a violation of the First Amendment, it’s unconscionable and we’re going to fight it to the very end.”

Defense Distributed agreed to temporarily block Pennsylvania residents from downloading the plans after state officials went to federal court in Philadelphia on Sunday seeking an emergency order. The company said it has also blocked access to users in New Jersey and Los Angeles.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Ryanair jet takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain Sunday.
Ryanair strikes widen as German pilots vote for stoppages
German pilots working for Ryanair have overwhelmingly voted to strike as they push for collective labor agreements at Europe's largest low-cost carrier, their union said on Monday, adding to Ryanai...
Smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30.
Nokia to help with T-Mobile superfast 5G telecom network in $3.5 billion deal
Nokia will help T-Mobile deploy a superfast "5G" mobile internet network across the United States in a $3.5 billion deal, the companies announced Monday. Finland-based Nokia will provide T-Mobil...
CEO of CBS Corp. Leslie Moonves waves on the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, in 2015.
CBS facing turmoil amid Les Moonves harassment inquiry
CBS faces major challenges if CEO Les Moonves is sidelined while the CBS board investigates sexual harassment allegations against him. According to multiple reports, the board is meeting Monday ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A Liberator pistol appears next to the 3D printer on which its components were made in 2013. Eight U.S. states are filing a lawsuit on Monday to block a Trump administration decision enabling 3D printers to make plastic handguns that opponents say will be almost impossible to control. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,