Nokia to help with T-Mobile superfast 5G telecom network in $3.5 billion deal
Smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30. | DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION / FILE PHOTO GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD / VIA REUTERS

/

Nokia to help with T-Mobile superfast 5G telecom network in $3.5 billion deal

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Nokia will help T-Mobile deploy a superfast “5G” mobile internet network across the United States in a $3.5 billion deal, the companies announced Monday.

Finland-based Nokia will provide T-Mobile its suite of 5G technology, and help build the telecommunications firm’s new-generation nationwide wireless network, the companies said.

“We are all in on 5G,” T-Mobile chief technology officer Neville Ray said in a release.

“And together with Sprint, we’ll be able to do so much more.”

U.S. wireless operators Sprint and T-Mobile announced earlier this year that they are merging to form a new company and push development of a super-fast 5G network.

The merger must still be approved by regulators.

Fifth-generation, or 5G, wireless communications networks promise to move data so quickly that they would enable services such as remote surgery or driverless cars and allow customers to experience video and virtual reality with greater ease.

“Nokia and T-Mobile will advance the large-scale deployment of 5G services throughout the United States,” Nokia chief customer operations officer Ashish Chowdhary said in the release.

T-Mobile is one of the biggest earners for its parent, Deutsche Telekom of Germany.

T-Mobile and Sprint — a subsidiary of Japan’s SoftBank — are at present the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless operators, respectively.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Ryanair jet takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain Sunday.
Ryanair strikes widen as German pilots vote for stoppages
German pilots working for Ryanair have overwhelmingly voted to strike as they push for collective labor agreements at Europe's largest low-cost carrier, their union said on Monday, adding to Ryanai...
CEO of CBS Corp. Leslie Moonves waves on the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, in 2015.
CBS facing turmoil amid Les Moonves harassment inquiry
CBS faces major challenges if CEO Les Moonves is sidelined while the CBS board investigates sexual harassment allegations against him. According to multiple reports, the board is meeting Monday ...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses the Indo-Pacific Business Forum at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington on Monday.
Wary of China's rise, Pompeo announces U.S. initiatives in emerging Asia
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced $113 million in new technology, energy and infrastructure initiatives in emerging Asia on Monday, at a time when China is pouring billions of do...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30. | DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION / FILE PHOTO GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,