Syrian regime forces and allies close to capturing entire southwest
Displaced Syirans return to their villages in the province of Daraa Sunday. More than 350,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since Syria's war started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests. | SANA / VIA AFP-JIJI

Syrian regime forces and allies close to capturing entire southwest

Reuters

BEIRUT – Government forces are on the brink of seizing the last part of southwestern Syria in insurgent hands, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday.

Advancing government forces have seized all but three villages held by the Islamic State-affiliated faction, the Khalid Ibn al-Walid army, that controlled the Yarmouk Basin, the war monitor said.

Earlier in July, the Syrian regime and its allies, backed by Russian airstrikes, widened their offensive on the southwest to include the region that borders the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Jordan.

“Khalid Ibn al-Walid army now controls three small villages, which constitute less than 1 percent of the area it once controlled in Yarmouk Basin,” Rami Abdelrahman, director of the Britain-based war monitor, told Reuters by phone.

President Bashar Assad is seeking to recover the entire southwestern corner of Syria in an offensive that began last month and has so far recovered swaths of territory from rebels fighting under the Free Syrian Army (FSA) banner.

Assad is already in his strongest position since the early days of a seven-year civil war that has killed half a million people. A successful assault on the southwest would leave insurgents seeking to overthrow Assad largely confined to a single pocket of territory in the northwest of the country.

Assad has so far recovered swaths of Daraa province in the southwest from FSA rebels, many of whom have been forced into surrender agreements mediated by Russian officers. The United States, which once armed the southern FSA rebels, told them at the start of the attack not to expect its intervention.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a Religious Liberty Summit at the Department of Justice Monday. Sessions says there's a "dangerous movement" to erode protections for Americans to worship and believe as they choose.
Jeff Sessions calls U.S. culture 'less hospitable to people of faith' and vows to protect religio...
American culture has become "less hospitable to people of faith," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday in vowing that the Justice Department would protect people's religious freedom and convi...
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the State Prize awards ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow Saturday. Congress is producing an unusual outpouring of bills, resolutions and new sanctions proposals to push back at President Donald Trump's approach to Putin. They want to shore up relations with NATO allies and prevent Russian interference in the midterm election.
Congress struggles to counter Putin after Trump summit, from trying to protect polls to pushing N...
Congress is producing an unusual outpouring of bills, resolutions and new sanctions proposals to push back at President Donald Trump's approach to Vladimir Putin, shore up relations with NATO allie...
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer talks to migrants after they crossed the Canada-U.S. border illegally near Hemmingford, Quebec, last August. Canadian authorities said Monday they have been quietly collecting DNA of migrants and matching it to distant relatives using genealogical websites in order to establish their nationality.
Canada using genealogical sites to identify possible deportees
Canadian authorities said Monday they have been quietly collecting DNA of migrants and matching it to distant relatives using genealogical websites in order to establish their nationality. The C...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Displaced Syirans return to their villages in the province of Daraa Sunday. More than 350,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since Syria's war started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests. | SANA / VIA AFP-JIJI People internally displaced from Daraa province walk near their belongings at a temporary camp in the Aleppo countryside of Syria July 23. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , , ,