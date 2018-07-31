/

Man charged with newsroom slayings pleads not guilty as counsel hits ‘impermissible’ ID procedures

AP

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND – A man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleaded not guilty Monday in court papers, and his attorneys contended any identification of their client at trial will be tainted due to “impermissible” identification procedures used by police.

Attorneys for Jarrod Ramos entered the not guilty plea in electronic court filings shortly before his scheduled initial appearance, which was canceled due to the filings. The appearance was no longer needed because Ramos’ lawyer, William Davis, formally entered his client’s appearance in court documents. Davis made requests for discovery and a speedy trial.

“By doing that, that eliminates the need for an initial appearance because he now has counsel. He is represented,” Wes Adams, the Anne Arundel County state’s attorney, told reporters outside the courtroom.

Ramos is being held without bail, indicted by a grand jury on 23 counts, including murder, attempted murder and assault. Police say Ramos used a shotgun to blast his way into the newsroom June 28. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters were killed.

Ramos’ lawyers contend in court papers that “any in-court identification at the trial of the Defendant will be tainted as a result of impermissible suggestive identification procedures undertaken by police authorities and/or will be the result of an illegal arrest or search.” The filing did not elaborate. Ramos was identified by authorities through facial recognition technology.

Attorneys for Ramos also argued in Monday’s filings that evidence seized in the case was obtained illegally. Attorneys also demanded that prosecutors produce at trial “the chemist, analyst, technician, or other person who analyzed any substance alleged by the prosecution to be a controlled dangerous substance, including any substance used as a standard of comparison.”

They called for the presence “of any breathalyzer operator or blood technician or analyst” who obtained any samples.

Adams said the next step in the case is a status conference scheduled sometime before the end of next month by Anne Arundel County Judge Laura Kiessling, who has been assigned the case. Adams said the status conference is intended to discuss a schedule for hearing motions, a trial date and other matters involving prosecution of the case.

The Capital newspaper had written about Ramos pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate in 2011. Ramos had unsuccessfully sued the writer and the newspaper’s publisher for defamation.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

King penguins from Possession Island are seen in the Crozet archipelago. The colony of king penguins on the Ile aux Cochons in the sub-Antarctic archipelago of Crozet, considered to be the largest in the world, has decreased by nearly 90 percent in 35 years, researchers have said in a study published at the end of July, based on satellite images.
Scientists puzzled after finding world's biggest king penguin colony shrank by 90% on remote Fren...
The planet's largest colony of king penguins has declined by nearly 90 percent in three decades, alarmed researchers said Monday. The last time scientists set foot on France's remote Ile aux Coc...
A duck boat is seen at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, July 19 in this picture grab obtained from social media video.
Lawsuit filed in Missouri duck boat sinking fatal to 17 seeks $100 million
The owners and operators of a tourist boat that sank July 19 in Missouri, killing 17 people, put profits over people's safety when they decided to put the Ride the Ducks boat on a lake despite desi...
President Donald Trump listens to a question during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the East Room of the White House Monday in Washington.
Trump says he has 'no problem' shutting down government if Congress balks at his border security ...
President Donald Trump said Monday he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security funding. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This June 28 photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Maryland. Ramos, charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis, pleaded not guilty Monday. | ANNE ARUNDEL POLICE / VIA AP

, , , ,