Police probing whether suspect in NYC slaying of female dating app acquaintance killed others

LOS ANGELES – Law enforcement officials are looking into whether a New York man arrested in California for killing a woman he met on a dating app may have killed others.

Danueal Drayton was arrested in Los Angeles last week and charged with raping and strangling a woman.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Monday that Drayton talked about killing at least five others in Connecticut and New York. Investigators are trying to determine whether his claims are true.

The officials said Drayton did not admit killing Samantha Stewart, a nurse found dead in her Queens apartment, though police believe he’s responsible for her murder.

The officials weren’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Drayton has not been assigned an attorney.

This undated file photo provided by the New York Police Department shows Danueal Drayton. Law enforcement officials are looking into whether Drayton, arrested in California for killing a woman he met on a dating app, may have killed others. Drayton was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with raping and strangling a woman. | NEW YORK POLICE DEPARTMENT / VIA AP

