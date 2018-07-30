Japan’s deployment U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore missile defense system could take six years

Completing the deployment of one of two new U.S.-developed land-based missile defense batteries to protect against North Korean attacks is expected to take about six years, officials said Monday.

The schedule, as suggested by the U.S. side, for installing an Aegis Ashore missile battery would take one year longer than Japan is planning, and the Defense Ministry is expected to call on Washington to cooperate on a speedier deployment.

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters that the two batteries, including Lockheed Martin Corp.’s cutting-edge SSR radar, will together cost ¥268 billion ($2.4 billion).

Onodera said the batteries are vital for Japan’s security as “the threat from North Korea is unchanged.”

“We are not aware of any moves leading North Korea to abandon nuclear weapons and missiles,” Onodera said.

The U.S. side has said about six years will be needed to deploy the first battery after “concluding a contract” with Japan, he said.

The government is considering two Ground Self-Defense Force training areas — in Akita and Yamaguchi prefectures — as candidate sites to install the system. It had sought to complete the first deployment in fiscal 2023. Officials say the two batteries will be able to cover the entire Japanese archipelago.

The deployment plan has raised concerns among residents in the two prefectures who say they fear that the stationary missile shields could become targets of terrorism.

Local opponents say they are also worried that the strong radio waves emitted by the system’s radar could be harmful to human health.

The government decided to introduce the ground-based missile defense systems at a Cabinet meeting in December after North Korea test-fired around 20 ballistic missiles in 2017, two of which flew over Japanese territory.

Meanwhile, a government source said Monday that despite lingering concerns over North Korea, units of the Air Self-Defense Force in charge of operating Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile interceptors in western Japan and Hokkaido will be withdrawn.

The PAC-3 anti-missile units have been deployed along the path that a North Korea ballistic missile would travel if Pyongyang were to follow through on its threat last year to attack the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

The decision follows diminishing tensions after the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in mid-June in Singapore.

Onodera told reporters it is necessary to conduct repairs and maintenance on the units because a year has passed since they were deployed in the field.

The alert level of Japan’s Aegis warships equipped with Standard Missile-3 interceptors has already been lowered. The Maritime Self-Defense Force is no longer keeping them on station in the Sea of Japan on a constant basis, but Defense Ministry officials say they are still prepared get underway within about 24 hours if signs of a possible missile launch are detected.