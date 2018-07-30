New report highlights government shortcomings in MH370 mystery

An independent investigation report released Monday more than four years after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared highlighted shortcomings in the government response that exacerbated the mystery.

The report reiterated Malaysia’s assertion the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for over seven hours after severing communications. It said the cause of the disappearance still cannot be determined and the “possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded.”

The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Family members of those onboard the plane said they were frustrated as there were many gaps in the investigations and questions left unanswered.

They said earlier Monday that the report offered no new findings to explain the plane’s mysterious disappearance.

The report highlighted mistakes and protocols and guidelines that were not followed, however, the families told reporters after a briefing on the report.

“We hope that these mistakes will not be repeated and that measures are put in place to prevent them in the future,” said Grace Nathan, a lawyer whose mother, Anne Daisy, was on the plane.

“The one point they stressed was that this report was not to assign blame, it was only a safety investigation,” she said, adding that the investigators were limited in their effort, as it was based on information supplied to them.

Voice 370, a group representing the relatives, has previously urged the Malaysian government for a review of the flight, including “any possible falsification or elimination of records related to MH370 and its maintenance.”

The families said the report pointed to mistakes by the Malaysian air traffic control (ATC) center. It showed there were only two attempted phone calls made to the aircraft from the ground, four to five hours apart.

The investigators could not provide adequate answers as to why no other calls were made after the jetliner went off the radar, Grace added.

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed. But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location. And a second, private search by U.S. company Ocean Infinity that finished earlier this year also found no sign of the wreckage.

Officials said Monday’s report is still not a final report, since the plane hasn’t been found. Newly elected Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said the country will consider resuming the search only if new clues come to light.

Investigators looking into why the Boeing 777 veered thousands of kilometers off its scheduled route before eventually plunging into the Indian Ocean believe someone may have deliberately switched off MH370’s transponder before diverting it over the Indian Ocean.