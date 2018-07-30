Kao Corp. starts selling paper diapers in India

Kao Corp. has started selling its Merries paper diapers in India, sources said.

India is a massive market with over 25 million babies born a year.

While Japan’s Unicharm Corp. and Procter & Gamble Co. of the United States are competing for the top spot in the local paper diaper market, Kao hopes to sell the diapers mainly to people in the upper and middle classes which are growing in size.

Prices for a pack of 44 large-size diapers are set at 1,499 rupees, equivalent to about ¥2,400.

A single Merries diaper costs two to three times that of a Unicharm diaper manufactured locally, as Kao exports such products from Japan to India.

A Kao official, however, highlighted the Merries product as “being gentle to the skin, which is highly valued overseas.”

Cloth diapers are more commonly used in India, with the market share of paper diapers standing at about 5-6 percent. In 2017, companies sold some 4.6 billion paper diapers in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of dual-income families is rising, mainly in urban areas, on the back of social advances for women.

The usage rate of paper diapers is increasing by 1 percentage point every year, with research showing that Indian market demand would total 80 billion paper diapers if the situation were similar to that of a developed country.