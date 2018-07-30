Japan retail sales increase 1.8% in June due to rising petroleum product prices and robust food sales

Retail sales in June grew 1.8 percent from a year earlier to ¥11.8 trillion, up for the eighth consecutive month, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Monday.

The increase was due to rising prices of petroleum products and robust food sales, ministry officials said.

Fuel sales jumped 16.7 percent thanks to price hikes for petroleum products resulting from higher crude oil prices.

Drug and cosmetics sales rose 3.9 percent, reflecting solid demand from overseas visitors and brisk selling of laundry detergent for clothes hung dry indoors.

Food and beverage sales expanded 1.5 percent, buoyed by strong sales of meat and prepared food.

By retailer type, department store sales went up 2.6 percent, as the reporting month had one more Saturday compared to last year. The early start of summer sales also contributed to growth.

Supermarkets saw sales rise 1.9 percent, with food and beverages selling well.

Combined retailer and wholesaler sales in June increased 3.3 percent to ¥38.97 trillion, up for the 16th month in a row.