Nobel physicist Toshihide Maskawa to join lawsuit against 2015 security laws

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Toshihide Maskawa is set to join a lawsuit against the state challenging the constitutionality of two highly divisive national security laws that Japan enacted in 2015.

The lawsuit is to be filed with Nagoya District Court on Thursday.

The two laws, including amendments to 10 existing laws, took force in 2016. They allow Japan to exercise its right to collective self-defense, or coming to the aid of an ally under attack, based on controversial revisions the government made in 2014 to its long-running interpretation of the Constitution.

Under the previous interpretation, the use of collective defense was banned because it could entail the offensive use of force and thus violate war-renouncing Article 9.

“The constitutional interpretation has been watered down little by little,” Maskawa, one of the three winners of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physics, said in his office in Kyoto last week.

As a scientist, “I don’t want to be involved in war,” the 78-year-old professor at Kyoto Sangyo University, said, expressing concern about the military use of scientific achievements. Maskawa shared the Nobel Prize with two other physicists who were involved in discovering “the origin of the broken symmetry which predicts the existence of at least three families of quarks in nature.”

“Researchers in particle physics are privileged to use a lot of taxpayer’s money, so we should speak out on this issue in order to return the favor,” he emphasized.

Maskawa, a native of Nagoya, also cited his experience with the war as a motivation for joining the lawsuit.

In Nagoya in March 1945, a firebomb dropped by a U.S. warplane smashed through the roof of his house and landed just in front of him. He was just 5 years old at the time. “It didn’t explode. That’s why I’m alive today.”

Maskawa may state his opinion during the court hearings. The lawsuit is expected to be lodged by 132 plaintiffs and 37 lawyers, according to the legal team.

The plaintiffs will claim that the security legislation violates the Constitution. Similar lawsuits are now in progress at 21 district courts across Japan, involving some 7,300 plaintiffs.