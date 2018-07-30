In strategy shift, Japan might ask China to join road-building project in West Africa

Kyodo

In a change of strategy, Japan might ask China to join a Tokyo-led infrastructure development project in Africa instead of competing to offer economic assistance to the continent, government sources say.

Tokyo is leaning toward joint development to add impetus to the recent upswing in bilateral ties with China, which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to visit in October.

The aim of the project is to build roads to link several West African nations. Japan intends to hold a meeting to discuss its proposal before Abe visits China, the sources said Sunday.

Tokyo has pledged more than ¥35 billion ($315 million) in loans and grants for the project, which envisions 4,000 km of new roads being constructed to connect countries including Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

Japan and China have been throwing economic assistance at Africa to expand economic opportunities in the resource-rich continent. Beijing, in particular, is pushing its “One Belt, One Road” infrastructure initiative aimed at more closely connecting countries along the ancient Silk Road.

Bilateral relations have been improving recently. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Japan in May, becoming the highest-ranking Chinese official to do so in seven years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to make his first visit to Japan in June next year since assuming his post.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Participants discuss power harassment prevention during a course held by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Tokyo on Jan. 11.
Taking workplace bullying in Japan by the horns with power harassment prevention education
In a country famous for conservative company cultures, a Tokyo-based consultancy firm is meeting the demand for training from businesses that are trying to stamp out so-called power harassment b...
Matteo Cont, an Italian coach from AC Milan, supervises members of Nagoya International Junior and Senior High School's soccer team in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture.
Nagoya international school hires AC Milan coach to guide soccer team
A coach from AC Milan has been training members of the soccer team at Nagoya International Junior and Senior High School since April. Although the soccer club, which is part of the top Italian l...
Pedestrians in Tokyo on Thursday walk past a large screen showing Shoko Asahara, leader of the Aum Shinrikyo cult, following the execution of the last six members of the doomsday cult involved in the 1995 Tokyo subway sarin gas attack.
Haruki Murakami says he cannot oppose execution of Aum cultists in '95 sarin attack
Bestselling author Haruki Murakami says he cannot publicly oppose the hanging of those who perpetrated Aum Shinrikyo's sarin attack on the Tokyo subway system in 1995 despite his objections to t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Lower House Speaker Tadamori Oshima (left) greets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on July 24 during his visit to Beijing. | KYODO

, , , ,