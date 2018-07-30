China orders medical institutions not to use recalled Huahai-made drug due to cancer risk
A child receives a vaccination at a hospital in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

/

China orders medical institutions not to use recalled Huahai-made drug due to cancer risk

Reuters

SHANGHAI – China’s health regulator said Monday all domestic medical institutions must cooperate with authorities and not use the valsartan blood and heart drug made by Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical that could pose cancer risks.

The bulk manufacturer of the drug said earlier this month that it is recalling the valsartan drug sold in the United States after the European Medicines Agency found that it was tainted with an impurity linked to cancer.

In a notice posted on its website, China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission said the recalled drug, commonly used to treat patients with high blood pressure, should not be used for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

European regulators have said that the problem likely dates to changes introduced into manufacturing processes at the company in 2012, suggesting that many patients could have been exposed to cancer risk.

The drug has already been withdrawn in the United States and Europe and China’s drug regulator said Sunday that Huahai had completed the withdrawal in China of the raw materials used to produce the drug.

The Chinese health regulator also said that there were six local companies that used valsartan made by Huahai. Five of these companies had products on the market and have since issued recalls, it added.

The sixth firm, the Hunan branch of Zhuzhou Qianjin Pharmaceutical, had not yet shipped out its products, the regulator said. The company said in a statement that it returned Huahai’s valsartan earlier this month and that none of its products were affected by the product recalls.

Huahai said Monday that its other products did not contain the impurity known as NDMA, which is classified as a probable human carcinogen, and that it will continue to improve its systems in order to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A notebook belonging to a South Korean woman, who wished to be identified only as "D" for fear over her personal safety, is seen during an interview in Seoul on May 31.
In rape, sexual assault cases, South Korean women seek justice even after telling the truth
As soon as the Seoul office worker told police she had been raped, her attacker struck back with a barrage of complaints against her under South Korea's criminal defamation law, which states that t...
A protester holds a banner during the State of the Nation address by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, in Quezon City on July 23.
China's $24 billion promise to the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte still hasn't materialized
Almost two years after China pledged $24 billion in investment to the Philippines, barely any projects have materialized, prompting deepening concerns that President Rodrigo Duterte has unde...
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen casts his vote during the general election at a polling station in Phnom Penh on Sunday as his wife Bun Rany (center left) looks on.
Cambodia's Hun Sen coasts to win after opposition silenced
Cambodia's ruling party won an expected victory in an election Sunday widely considered illegitimate after the only credible opposition was silenced and which ensures that long-ruling Prime Mini...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A child receives a vaccination at a hospital in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,