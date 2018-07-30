Japan OKs clinical trial with iPS cells for Parkinson’s treatment
Proffessor Jun Takahashi of Kyoto University explains the research of transplanting iPS cells into the brain of a monkey with Parkinson's disease in Kyoto last Aug. 24.

The government has approved a Kyoto University team’s plan to treat Parkinson’s disease in a clinical trial using induced pluripotent stem cells, sources said Sunday.

This is the third approval given by the government to a transplant of cells made from iPS cells into a patient.

Earlier this year, the university’s screening committee gave the go-ahead for the clinical trial to be conducted by professor Jun Takahashi and colleagues, the sources told Jiji Press.

Sufferers of Parkinson’s disease become unable to move their limbs well due to a loss of dopamine, a substance released by neurons, or nerve cells, to transmit signals to other neurons in the brain. Its symptoms also include trembling of the limbs and head while at rest.

In the clinical trial, the researchers plan to culture donor cell-based iPS cells in stock at the university into neural precursor cells and transplant the cultured cells into the brain, expecting the transplanted cells to develop into neurons and release dopamine.

Through the project, the researchers will check the effectiveness and safety of the treatment. Specifically, they will see if iPS cells that fail to fully become neural precursor cells will turn into tumors.

The tumor risk in this case is higher than in the world’s first transplanting in 2014 by a Riken team of cells made from iPS cells into intractable eye disease patients, the sources said.

But the sources also said monkeys with Parkinson’s that received transplants of iPS cell-derived neural precursor cells have shown improvements in symptoms such as the difficulty in moving their limbs without developing tumors for two years.

It will be the first clinical trial aimed at developing an iPS cell-based drug, they added.

