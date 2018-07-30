Apple makes free repair offer for product users in disaster-hit western Japan
Apple is accepting repair requests from individual Apple product users living in the areas hit by the torrential rain earlier this month in western Japan.

Staff Report

Apple is offering free repair for its product owners whose devices have been damaged by torrential rain that hit western Japan earlier this month, according to the company’s website.

If the gadgets were impaired directly by the rain disasters and still fixable, individual users can apply for the free service, Apple said, adding that the offer does not cover companies or stores using Apple devices for their businesses.

The users also must be residents of municipalities being supported by the central government under the Disaster Relief Act.

The products subject to the service are iPhones, iPads, iPods, Mac computers, Apple Watches and Apple’s displays.

The torrential rain caused disasters including floods and mudslides and killed at least 224 people, according to Kyodo News, in the western Japan prefectures including Hiroshima, Okayama and Ehime. About 4,000 people were still evacuated as of Friday.

Apple plans to accept requests for the free repair until the end of September.

The company says it is taking requests only via phone at 0120-27753-5.

Apple is accepting repair requests from individual Apple product users living in the areas hit by the torrential rain earlier this month in western Japan. | KYODO

